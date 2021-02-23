AgriTech Market Drive Big Growth | Impossible Foods, Mei Cai,Indigo, ProducePay, PivotBio

The ‘ AgriTech market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, AgriTech market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, AgriTech market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The market research report predicts that the global AgriTech market will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market for AgriTech market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for enhancing the crops productivity and cultivation. The integration of various AgriTech technologies can drive fruitful results for farmers.

AgriTech vendors help farmers to measure their level of production’ soil testing’ and improve the entire ecosystem for farmers. Globally’ governments are continuously focusing on a sustainable model for farming and earn maximum profits.

According to our Agritech market analysis’ North America accounts for the largest market share in 2019. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors in this region’ the adoption of AgriTech solutions is highest in the US. Several enterprises in this region are focusing on enhancing the soil and seed quality and measure productivity with usage of IoT’ mobility’ and connected networks. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to potential of countries such as China’ India in investing in technologies for agriculture. The food technology market is suring with a boom in the food delivery services market. The food delivery services vendors in US and India are growing heavily currently with heav investments and the AgriTech market with focus on production’ profitability and market reach are expected to create new opportunities in the farming and biotechnology sector. The key component in the market would be technology penetration to the farmers and role of government to widespread the use of these technologies in their farming and crop cultivation. The market is expected to be competitive in future with local and global players offering high quality products to farmers with a connected network of buyers’ sellers’ and technology providers.

AgriTech Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the AgriTech market. Emerging vendors across IT and pure agriculture-based companies are planning for high investments in product development’ and as a result’ the AgriTech market is expected to grow at a high rate in the coming years. The key players in the market are adopting various organic growth strategies’ i.e.’ new product launches and expansion strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the AgriTech Market:

> Impossible Foods

> Mei Cai

> Indigo

> ProducePay

> PivotBio

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring customers who are willing to invest in food technologies and IT to improve the quality of foods and enhance their profitability . For instance’ Impossible Foods is focusing on genetically engineering the plants to produce meat experience for meat loving people. Mei Cai’ a Chioneese start-up is focused on helping farmers sell their vegetables to restaurants and also raised $600 million funding by Tiger Capital Management and Hillhouse Capital.

There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio’ geographical presence’ marketing & distribution channels’ revenue generation’ and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

AgriTech Market Research By Type

> Bio tech and Chemicals

> Analytics

> Sensors

> Mobility

> Others

The bio tech and chemicals segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

AgriTech Market Research By Application

> Irrigation

> Production and Maintenance

> Marketplace

> Supply Chain

> Others

The production and maintenance segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019′ and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period 2019-2025.

AgriTech Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the AgriTech market. AgriTech combines various technologies of analytics’ mobility’ cloud’ automation’ and bio tech to offer multiple innovative intelligent features in agriculture. By analyzing various crop production improvements and better communication mediums for farmers’ the AgriTech vendors are expected to grow multi-folds during the forecast period. The AgriTech technologies can help in in-house crop cultivation’ growing of crops in water scarcity’ and genetically modified seed and soil for enhancing crops in their field. The report discusses the market in terms of application’ type’ and region. Furthermore’ the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

Key Segments Studied in the Global AgriTech Market

Professional Key players: Impossible Foods, Mei Cai,Indigo, ProducePay, PivotBio

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Bio Tech and Chemicals’ Analytics’ Sensors’ Mobility’ and Others)’ Application (Irrigation’ Production and Maintenance’ Marketplace’ Supply Chain’ and Others)’

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

The Global AgriTech Market report provides the meticulously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

