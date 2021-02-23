Acne Treatment Market Size 2021: Global Industry Deep Analysis by Top Countries Data, Sheres, Definition, Industry Trends, News and significant Growth with by Forecast 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Acne Treatment Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Acne Treatment Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

Acne is common among teens. Rising occurrence of the acne and increasing teenage population are the major drivers for the growth of the acne treatment market in the years to come.

Also known as acne vulgaris, acne is a skin condition distinguished by the clogging of hair follicles with dead skin cells or oil. This condition can be constant even after treating it. Acne is predicted to impact the regions of the skin which have a comparatively more number of oil glands, such as, the upper part of the chest, face, and back. Nodules, pustules, papules, cystic lesions, among others are some of the common signs of the disease.

The global market for acne treatment is divided based on treatment, type, end users, and treatment modality. Based on the type, the global market is divided into inflammatory acne, comedonal acne, post surgical/wound acne, cystic acne, and others. Based on treatment, the global market is divided into therapeutic devices, medication, and others. The medication section is-sub divided into antibiotics, retinoid, and others. The retinoid section is further divided into tretinoin, adapalene, others. The antibiotics section is additionally segmented into clindamycin, erythromycin, and others. The therapeutic devices section is sub-divided into dermabradors, microdermabrader, lasers, and others. Based on treatment modality, the global market is divided into topical, oral, and injectable. Based on end users, the global acne treatment market is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, pharmacies & drug stores, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Acne Treatment Companies

The major players in the global acne treatment market are,

ALLERGAN,

Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.,

Galderma S.A.,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Valeant,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,

Roche Holding AG,

Bayer AG,

others

As per the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada in 2016, acne impacted almost 90% of the teenagers in Canada. In addition to this, it was predicted that almost 5 million individuals within the area have acne. Moreover, increasing awareness of the disease and cosmetic expenditures powers the growth of the acne treatment market. As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in 2016, the people in the US invested over USD 13.5 billion on aesthetic procedures (nonsurgical and surgical). The predicted rise from 2014 was almost USD 1.5 billion.

North America Leads The Global Market For Acne Treatment

North America leads the global market for acne treatment. A well-designed healthcare industry and a large patient pool are the main boosters for the growth of acne treatment market within the area. In addition to this, increasing cosmetic expenditure and altering lifestyle have powered the development of the acne treatment market in the area. Moreover, the attendance of developed nations like Canada and the U.S. within the area powers fuels the growth of acne treatment market.

Europe, followed by Asia Pacific, is next in the acne treatment market. Factors such as a huge patient population, availability of funds for research, and rising teenage population within the area are the main boosters for the growth of the market within the area. As per the Eurostat, there were almost 507 million inhabitants in 2014 within the area. Among this population, almost 79 million were kids with age up to 14 years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the quickest developing area for the market owing to rising occurrence of acne, and incessantly developing nations like China and India within the area. As per the Indian Journal of Paediatric Dermatology, almost 200–300 million people in 2017 in India were predicted to have acne. In addition to this, a growing healthcare industry within the area powers the growth of acne treatment market.

Key Market Segments:

By Type: Cystic Acne, Inflammatory Acne, Post-Surgical/Wound Acne

By Treatment Modality: Oral, Topical

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics

By Medication: Retinoid, Antibiotics

By Therapeutic Devices: Lasers, Microdermabrader, Dermabradors, Others

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

