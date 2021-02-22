Yellow Fever Vaccine Market: Dynamics, Segment, Application and Supply Demand Analysis 2020-2030

The report “Global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market, By Product Type (Powder and Liquid), By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Point of care Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In Feb 2020, iBio, a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing in Bryan, has partnered with Beijing CC-Pharming Ltd to produce and test a new 2019-nCoV vaccine to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Analyst View:

Growing prevalence of the yellow fever disease as viral infection is easily spreading by the mosquitoes, which is projected to drive the demand for yellow fever treatment and enhances the growth of the global yellow fever vaccine market throughout the forecast period. The yellow fever vaccine is affordable, safe and it also provide life-long immunity against yellow fever viral infection, which also expected to propel the growth of the global yellow fever vaccine market. Continuous research and development activities in the yellow fever and related disease treatment are also driving growth of the global market. Further, stringent regulations and strongly recommends by the WHO regarding vaccination for every person who is older than 9 months in the disease prone area. WHO also recommends vaccination for all travelers who visit areas prone to the risk of yellow fever, is anticipated to propel the demand for the target market over the forecast period.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.

By product type, the global market is segmented into powder and liquid

By end-user, hospital segment accounts for the largest share due to increase in number of vaccination for the yellow fever, rise in awareness about the vaccination among the individuals traveling to endemic regions such as Africa and Latin America. Diagnostic centers is expected to witness fast growth during the forecast period.

By region, Middle East & Africa accounts for the highest share in global yellow fever vaccine Market due to highest incidence of yellow fever in this region. Latin America is expected to account the second largest revenue share due to rising medical tourisms in Brazil and Mexico.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global yellow fever vaccine market includes Sanofi Pasteur SA, Bio-Manguinhos, FSUE Chumakov, Institut Pasteur de Dakar, and iBio Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

