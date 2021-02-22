Wireless Intercoms Market Set to Witness Massive Growth by 2026 | Panasonic Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Commend international GmbH

Wireless Intercoms Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Wireless Intercoms market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Wireless Intercoms industry.

A wireless intercom is a telecommunications equipment that allows voice communication which is expected to register a CAGR of 9.65% for the forecast period 0f 2021-2026.

The requirement to run copper wires between intercom stations. Growing demand for robust security solutions, WiFi-based wireless intercoms, and tremendous growth in developing economies are accelerating market growth over the years. Moreover, wireless has rapidly become the norm for many intercom applications due to complex and large-scale events, including sports. Additionally, the modernization of infrastructural development is encouraging the demand for sufficient security systems, of which wireless intercoms are an indispensable part. The market is seeing the adoption of digital wireless intercoms in the theatre industry as well. Though, the risk of interference from other wireless devices is hindering the growth of the market.

– The security and surveillance segment has significant impact on the market demand. The growing crime rate has raised concerns over security amongst people, leading to the increasing requirement for robust security solutions. This system not only enables people to increase security in their homes but also avoid unwanted visitors. Moreover, the rising crime rate in many countries has helped boost the demand for outdoor wireless intercom systems. Trending is the purchase of wireless intercom systems as another form of home protection. This is because there is a need for extra security due to the soaring crime rate. Stay-at-home parents are adopting these intercom systems to know all visitants before letting them into their houses precisely.

Request for Free Sample Report @ (Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592476/wireless-intercoms-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global Wireless Intercoms Market are Clear-Com, LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Commend international GmbH, Zenitel NV, Sena Technologies Inc., Riedel Communications GmbH & Co. KG, Telephonics Corporation, RTS Intercom Systems, Aiphone Co Ltd

Growing Need for Security and Surveillance adds to the Demand for Wireless Intercoms

– Due to contemporary technological advances, wireless intercom systems for home Security and Surveillance is a fast and successful way to communicate urgent information throughout the home. Intercom systems not only can help residents safely recognize who is at a door with an audio system but several systems today also include video cameras to give an added layer of protection, even recording video footage which can help to know criminals.

– For companies, these intercom systems with video capabilities can reduce expenses by often reducing the number of security personnel required to monitor several locations at once. Hands-free systems are available which can help to boost productivity and give added support. Multiple intercom systems today can serve as a convenient baby monitor. These communications systems are thus growing more sophisticated with advanced features and technology.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592476/wireless-intercoms-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

– August 2019 – Telephonics Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation, announced that it was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract as a hardware supplier Technical Category 1 from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to support the Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II program (TacCom II).

– July 2019 – Clear-Com, LLC introduced the FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless Intercom System. FreeSpeak II is a five-channel, full-duplex wireless intercom solution, ideal for large-scale, complex designs or specialized applications-requiring team members to be untethered and talking in independent channels of communication.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Wireless Intercoms market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Wireless Intercoms market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Wireless Intercoms industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

What the report purchase provides access to :

– Report in PDF format for all License types

– Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses

– Free analyst support for 6 months

– Free report update with the Corporate User License

– 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com