Windsurfing Equipment Market 2021 Collective Features Of Sailing Surfing To Contribute In Market Development

A perfect blend of sailing and surfing, windsurfing has emerged as one of the most popular and fast-growing watersports in the world. As windsurfing aficionados from around the globe continue to seek challenges by freestyling through big waves, proper windsurfing equipment becomes the sole means of their safety. Rapidly-changing currents of sea-waves further boost the importance of having appropriate windsurfing equipment. From boards to sails, manufacturers of windsurfing equipment continue to remodel their offerings by testing new designs that improve the dynamic performance of windsurfers across multiple conditions. However, notable characteristics of windsurfing equipment, which include long product life cycle, low replacement rate and improved sturdiness, are becoming the leading cause behind the moderate growth of global windsurfing equipment market.

By combining the elements of sailing and surfing, windsurfing has gained identity as a surface watersports where the windsurfer navigates through high tides and low tides on an aquadynamic board. With a sail attached to the board, windsurfing boards are powered by wind moving over sea surface. Each windsurfing equipment is defined by the wind conditions, the skill of windsurfer, type of windsurfing, and weight of the windsurfer.

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest forecast study, the global market for windsurfing equipment will witness a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022). The report projects that by the end of 2022, global sales of windsurfing equipment will net a little over US$ 450 Mn in revenues.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Channel Price Range Bullitt Windsurfing Board Sport Stores Economy Coolrider Windsurfing Board Franchised Stores Mid-Range Manta Windsurfing Board Speciality Stores Premium 3S Windsurfing Board Online Super-Premium Rocket Windsurfing Board Freetime Windsurfing Sail Vapor Windsurfing Sail Pilot Windsurfing Sail Matrix Windsurfing Sail Savage Windsurfing Sail

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Coolrider Windsurfing Boards to Remain Sought-after

In 2017 and beyond, the demand for Coolrider windsurfing boards will remain comparatively higher than other type of products available in the market. 3S windsurfing boards will also witness considerable traction in terms of sales, reflecting 4.1% CAGR through 2022. The report also projects that demand for Savage windsurfing sails will be lowest, and this segment will also reflect the slowest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Sports Stores to record Low Sales of Windsurfing Equipment

The report expects that sales of windsurfing equipment through sports stores will be relatively low, considering the abbreviated presence of watersports gear in ordinary sports equipment outlets. Specialty stores for watersports equipment will be observed as the coveted channels for buying windsurfing equipment. But, the largest channel in the global windsurfing equipment market are pegged to be franchised stores, revenues from which are poised to surpass US$ 100 Mn by 2022-end. The demand for windsurfing equipment across e-commerce platforms will also gain traction. In 2017, online sales of windsurfing equipment will reap more than US$ 85 Mn in global revenues.

The report also projects that demand for windsurfing equipment available in economical price-range will significantly high, sales of which will be contributing more than one-third share of global market value through 2022. Windsurfing equipment in premium price-range segment will also witness impressive demand throughout the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

The report has also profiled companies such as Societe BIC, S.A, Ricci International Srl, TABOU SURFBOARDS, Kona Windsurfing Ab, Shriro Holdings Ltd., Kai Nalu Incorporated, Point 7 International Ltd., Drops Boards SAS, Mistral International B.V., and Witchcraft Windsurfing as key players in the global market for windsurfing equipment.