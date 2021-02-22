Why is Global Demand for Alpha Olefins Skyrocketing?

Due to the rising usage of polyolefin comonomers in the production of various specialty chemicals, the demand for alpha olefins is growing rapidly across the world. This compound is extensively used as a raw material in the production of oilfield chemicals, plasticizers, lubricants, surfactants, and plastomers. For instance, ethylene alpha-olefin copolymers are also called plastomers and are made from the process of polymerization. These materials have hybrid characteristics of plastics and elastomers.

Geographically, the alpha olefins market registered the highest growth in North America in the past years. This was because of the huge requirement for the compound in various industries such as automotive, plastics, and construction. Moreover, the region is the world’s biggest consumer and producer of the compound. The rising production capacity and the growing usage of plastic in the regional countries are propelling the demand for alpha olefins in the region.

Hence, it is safe to say that the demand for alpha olefins will grow tremendously in the coming years, on account of the rising usage of the compound in plasticizer and specialty chemical production across the world.

GLOBAL ALPHA OLEFINS MARKET