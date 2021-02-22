Web Analytics Market 2021 Strategic Assessment-  Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Facebook Inc., Webtrends Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated

Web Analytics Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Web Analytics market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Web Analytics industry

The Web Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.05 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The global web analytics market is anticipated to gain momentum from the steady rise in marketing automation and online shopping trends. The increasing awareness about the effective utilization of large chunks of unorganized, random data, and improving the performance of web analytics solutions are expected to create enormous opportunities in the market.

Top Leading Companies of Global Web Analytics Market are Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Facebook Inc., Webtrends Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated., Yahoo! Inc. (Verizon), Microsoft Inc., comScore Inc., Splunk Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software (Salesforce.com Inc.), SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Applied Technologies Internet SA, Hootsuite Inc., SimilarWeb Ltd

Retail Sector to Dominate the Web Analytics Market

– The retail market has gone through a drastic change from physical stores to online sales platforms. With the advancement of the internet and the freedom to access it from anywhere, brick-and-mortar stores have turned into digital retailers, and a new breed of e-retailers have emerged. This new e-retailing option provides users access to a kind of virtual mall, at their fingertips. This rapid digitization urges retailing sectors to reach out to mass audiences and customers and provide access to products and brands worldwide.

– According to the US Census, the e-commerce boom that is revolutionizing the retail sector is expected to boost retail sales significantly. According to the US Census Department, US retail sales rose by 0.2% in November 2019, and online sales increased by 11.5%. The growth in e-commerce retail sales is further expected to increase the need for automated marketing procedures. A similar trend has been observed in the developing nations in the Asia- Pacific region, with growing e-commerce space.

– Using POS systems, social media interactions, and online shopping patterns, retailers gain a deep understanding of how to model their stores, add inventory to their warehouse and reach more individuals.

Competitive Landscape

– June 2020 – IBM completed its agreement with Spanugo, a US-based provider of cloud cybersecurity posture management solutions. This acquisition will integrate Spanugo software into its public cloud, and it supports IBM to provide highly reliable and secure services to its customers.

– September 2019 – App Annie, a mobile market data and analytics company, announced that it had acquired mobile analytics company Libring. With the acquisition, the company will offer market data and advertising analytics side by side, making it much easier for mobile publishers and brands to create seamless mobile experiences. The company also revealed its plans for a significant redesign of the brand to mark the first step in its expanded strategic vision and reflect its commitment to be the mobile performance standard.

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Web Analytics market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Web Analytics market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Web Analytics industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

