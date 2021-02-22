Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) Market Research Report 2021
Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) Market, via Type, Application, Region
The Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) market is segmented into
- Purity 99%
- Others
Segment by Application, the Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) market is segmented into
- Additive for Lithium-Ion Battery
- Others
By Company, the Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) market is segmented into
- Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd
- Changshu Changel Chemical Co.LTD
Production by Region, the Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) market is segmented into
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region, the Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) market is segmented into
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
