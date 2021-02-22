Vacuum Packaging Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021- Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc.

Vacuum Packaging Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Vacuum Packaging market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Vacuum Packaging industry

The vacuum packaging market was valued at USD 25.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32.35 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.13% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Vacuum packaging enables to store food for a longer period that can result in cost-saving options. For instance, with vacuum packaging, chicken can be preserved for 15 days, whereas, with standard packaging, it can be preserved only for 3 days. This type of packaging avoid bacteria proliferation and avoid useless food waste by promoting much more responsible food consumption.

– The increasing awareness of good quality and hygienic packaging of food is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of this market. A surge in need for the longer shelf life of products has also driven the demand for vacuum packaging. Ready or on-the-go meals have also been witnessing a steady demand for their convenience, especially among consumers with busy lifestyles. The demand for frozen food is also increasing due to the busy schedule and changing lifestyles of the population in various countries such as the US, China, and India, among others. Thus, this technique aids in cost-effective packaging.

Top Leading Companies of Global Vacuum Packaging Market are Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., SWISS PAC Pvt Ltd, M&Q Packaging LLC, Dow Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Plastopil Ltd., Mondi Group

Food is Expected to Hold the Major Share

– Packaged food products are increasingly becoming an integral part of daily diet across the world. With the growing awareness concerning the use of inappropriate wrapping packaging materials that lead to chemical contamination and the increase in health consciousness among the customers, there is a growing need for hygiene packaging. This is expected to drive the need for vacuum packaging as it protects food products from atmospheric gas, in turn, extending the shelf life of such products.

– The demand for packaged chicken, beef, pork, etc., is increasing across the world, which in turn, will influence the demand for vacuum packaging. For instance, annual meat production is expected to grow from 218 million tonnes in 1997-1999 to 376 million tonnes by 2030, as per the World Health Organization. For the majority of people across the world, livestock products remain the desired food for nutritional value and taste. The beef and pork packing plants use vacuum packaging to preserve large cuts of meat as this packaging eliminates oxygen, which helps to preserve the meat within the packaging.

– This type of packaging has the potential to minimize food waste. For instance, by using plastic vacuum skin packaging for meat can increase the shelf life from two to three days, if wrapped in paper, to sixteen days and more, thus, reducing food waste by a staggering 75%.

Competitive Landscape

– January 2018 – Sealed Air enhanced its Cryovac Darfresh packaging system (vacuum skin packaging) with new cardboard support, delivering operational efficiencies to processors, expanding merchandising opportunities and packing differentiation, and providing more convenience to consumers. The processors of meat, fish, and cheese can lower the production costs with the Cryovac Darfresh on Board pack as 40% less film is used as compared to traditional skin pack machines, reducing the volume of packaging required. Also, material, and scrap disposal expenses can be avoided as 100% of the film is used.

