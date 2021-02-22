US Asthma Therapeutics Market 2021-Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Top Countries Analysis & Top manufacturers, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027
Asthma is a long term & chronic inflammatory disease and it affects more than 500 million people worldwide. It represents 2 most prevalent inflammatory diseases. It is characterised by bronchospasm and reversible airflow obstruction and symptoms are like coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness.
- AstraZeneca
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- GSK
- Merck
- Horizon Pharma
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Sanofi
- Mundipharma
- Nycomed
- Others
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch
We have segmented global Asthma Therapeutics Market as follows,
By Product – Inhalation, Parenteral, Oral
By End-user – Hospitals, Clinics, Others
By Region
North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa
Technological Development
Significant rise in research and development activities.
