US Antivirus Software Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Share, Investigation and Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027 | Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal

Our report studies global Antivirus Software market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.

Antivirus Software or anti-malware software is a program used to prevent the PC and data from getting destroy from virus. It runs as a background process, scanning computers, servers or mobile devices to detect and restrict the spread of malware. Scanning specific files, allowing user to schedule scans on time, notify the updations are the basic functions of antivirus software.

Antivirus Software Market Segmentation

By Device Type – Desktop, Laptops, Mobile, Tablet, Servers, Others

By User Type – Individual Users, Enterprise Users

By Region

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The strong growth of Antivirus Software market

Trends toward Antivirus Software market

Antivirus Software tech trends everyone should aware of.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of smartphones and use of internet

Increasing incidences of cyber crimes

Increasing need to prevent virus attack

Market Restraining Factors:

Availability of alternatives

High cost of updations

Antivirus Software Market Key players

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Panda Security

Quick Heal

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

AVG

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

