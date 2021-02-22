Urine-based HIV Self-testing Kits Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2020-2030

Urine-based HIV Self-testing Kits: Introduction

The convenience of at-home HIV self-testing is proving to be an advantage for companies operating in the HIV self-test kits market, as these kits help overcome the barriers that individuals face while undertaking tests at conventional healthcare settings

Popularity of HIV self-test kits is increasing, owing to growing awareness about these kits on social media and innovations in technology-based solutions

Introduction of mHealth (Mobile Health) and availability of various distribution modes are offering significant opportunities for companies operating in the HIV self-test kits market

Key Drivers of Global Urine-based HIV Self-testing Kits Market

Increased prevalence of HIV infection, growing awareness among people, rising treatment demand, and availability of new treatments are key drivers boosting the HIV self-testing kits market

Urine-based HIV self-testing kits are gaining prominence among young adults. Social initiatives targeted to boost the adoption of oral HIV self-test kits boost the market. For instance, the Ministry of Health, Kampala launched a novel device, OraQuick HIV self-test, developed by OraSure Technologies-a Pennsylvania-based medical device company, to support the government’s initiative to reduce HIV/AIDS infections by the end of 2020.

Lateral Flow Immunoassay Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of technology, the global Urine-based HIV self-testing kits market can be divided into immunofiltration, lateral flow immunoassay, and fluorescent chromatography

The lateral flow immunoassay segment accounted for a prominent share of the market in 2019 owing to point-of-care (POC) nature of the technology, wide range of applications, and the speed and relatively minimal cost as compared to that of other technologies.

Hospitals to be Highly Lucrative Segment

Based on end-user, the global urine-based HIV self-testing kits market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and others

The hospitals segment is likely to account for a major share of the global urine-based HIV self-testing kits market by 2030 due to the significantly high number of tests that are performed in hospitals

Asia Pacific to Offer Significant Opportunities in Urine-based HIV Self-testing Kits Market

In terms of region, the global urine-based HIV self-testing kits market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

High prevalence of HIV in Asia Pacific has fueled the adoption of HIV self-test kits. According to analysts of Transparency Market Research, the urine-based HIV self-test kits market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand considerably during the forecast period.

New testing technologies in urine specimen types have revolutionized the HIV response in local communities. Innovative testing approaches are anticipated to further propel the HIV self-test kits market in Asia Pacific, since individuals refrain from taking tests with traditional health service providers.

However, existing services are not adequately reaching these populations, which poses as a barrier for healthcare companies. Hence, companies are creating awareness through developmental workshops in Asia Pacific to boost the uptake of urine-based HIV self-test kits.

Key Players Operating in Global Urine-based HIV Self-testing Kits Market

The global urine-based HIV self-testing kits market is semi-consolidated, with the presence of international and local players. Key players operating in the global urine-based HIV self-testing kits market are:

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Atomo Diagnostics

BioSure UK

Biosynex Group

bioLytical Laboratories Inc

Orange Life

Bedfordbiotech

Sedia Biosciences Corporation

