United States Managed Service Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “United States Managed Service Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Managed Service market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Managed Service investments from 2021 till 2026.

The United States Managed Service Market was valued at USD 60.63 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 108.67 billion at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The prominent players in the United States Managed Service Market :

Fujitsu Ltd?, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., HP Development Company LP, Microsoft Corporation, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– In March 2020, Infosys and IBM announced a partnership to help business enterprises accelerate their digital transformation activity using the IBM cloud services. This collaboration may help the enterprises transition, modernize, and transform their workflows and applications with IBM cloud services. This may help the enterprises that are operating in highly regulated industries, like BFSI, healthcare, and other industries.

– In January 2020, HP announced a new range of cloud services for retailers and hospitality operators. HP Engage Console and HP Engage Catalog are developed to deliver easy and flexible retail solutions, to help these industries to increase productivity by reducing manual IT work.

Key Market Trends: –

Managed Network Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Managed Network Services (MNS) are a class of Managed Service that facilitates businesses to outsource the management of their customer premise equipment (CPE), and networks, such as switches, routers, access points, firewalls, and more. Also, in the North American region, the US dominates the regional 5G market owing to a high rate of investment for 5G deployment., regarding investment, adoption, and applications. ?The end-user industry in the country accounts for the significant portion of the global consumption of 5G technology. This is expected to enable MSPs to improve network design, optimization, and management and play a significant part in rolling out 5G services especially for tier 2 and tier 3 carriers.

– In most cases, Managed Service Providers (MSP) promote multi-vendor environments giving customers the flexibility to choose their favored vendors for network devices. ?MSP’s proactively monitor the security, health, and performance of the network infrastructure, while implementing incident management and problem resolution and thereby helping to evade network downtime. Some MSP’s even incorporate options such as quality assurance reviews, hardware support, and reporting, or an online portal where customers can announce issues or request changes to their service.

BFSI to Witness Significant Growth

– For banks and financial institutions, data centers have become the most critical part of their IT infrastructure and need efficient management and monitoring. Managed services for banks include monitoring, administration, and management of various servers, storage, backup, databases, and network devices. Furthermore, they also offer a multi-level security framework for their data centers to ensure the uptime of this critical infrastructure.

– Banks have been forging partnerships with companies, to incorporate trends, like IoT, into the banking structure and keep pace with continuously evolving technology and consumer expectations, comply with regulatory requirements and industry standards and deliver the reliability, security, speed, and efficiency that accountholders demand.

– For instance, In November 2019, Bank of America and IBM, along with IBM’s regulatory compliance arm Promontory Financial Group, have partnered to build a cloud for banks that has security, privacy, and bank-specific regulatory compliance built-in.

