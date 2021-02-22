TV Analytics Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Google, The Nielsen Company, Zapr Media Labs

Global TV Analytics Market 2018-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global TV analytics market to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 4.2 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1758254

Top Companies profiled in the TV Analytics Market:

IBM Corporation (US)

Google (US)

The Nielsen Company (UK)

Zapr Media Labs (India)

Alphonso Inc. (US)

TVSQUARED (Scotland)

DC Analytics (England)

Amobee Inc. (US)

605 (US)

Clarivoy (US)

TVbeat (UK)

BLIX (Australia)

H-Tech (Bulgaria)

DC Analytics (Germany)

Samba TV (US)

AnalyticOwl (US)

Satellite TV or DTH companies offer direct broadcasting services that deliver television content through radio waves. The DTH providers use the power of analytics to understand the taste and preference of users, which helps them upsell products and services. Personalized content helps companies to not only increase the Average Revenue Per Users (ARPU), but also in reducing the customer churn.

Cloud-based TV analytics solutions are in highest demand, owing to the faster and easier service provided by the OTT service providers. Major online content providers collect their audience data through their smartphone applications. The collected data helps the OTT providers in analyzing their customers’ behavior and improving their Return on Investment (RoI).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1758254

List of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2014–2016

Table 2 TV Analytics Market Size and Growth Rate, 2016–2023 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Table 3 Market Size, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Cable Tv: Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Satellite Tv: Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Internet Protocol Television: Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Over the Top: Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 TV Analytics Market Size, By Component, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Software: Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Services: Market Size, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 11 Services: Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 12 Managed Services Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 13 Professional Services Market Size, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 14 Professional Services Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 15 Support and Maintenance Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 16 Consulting Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 17 TV Analytics Market Size, By Application, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 18 Competitive Intelligence: Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 19 Churn Prevention and Behavior Analysis: Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 20 Customer Lifetime Management: Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

……CONTINUED

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1758254

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.