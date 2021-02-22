The latest COVID-19 impact insights on the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2025 | Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Corporation

The wearable medical devices market is expected to reach US$ 23,310.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 6,231.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018-2025.

Global wearable medical devices market, based on the device type was segmented into diagnostic & monitoring devices and therapeutic devices. In 2017, the diagnostic & monitoring devices segment held the largest share of the market, by device type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising awareness regarding fitness.

The market for wearable medical devices is expected to grow due to the rising geriatric population, increase in the prevalanece of various chronic illnesses and the growth in awareness regarding fitness. In addition, rising concerns regarding home healthcare is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the wearable medical devices market in the coming years.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Emerging Players:

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Corporation, Apple Inc., HUAWEI Technologies Co., Polar Electro, Omron Corporation, Activinsights Ltd., and VitalConnect

Global Wearable medical devices Market – By Device Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Other Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Devices

Rehabilitation Devices

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Insulin Pumps

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Wearable Medical Devices from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Wearable Medical Devices by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025

Forecast and analysis of Wearable Medical Devices in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Wearable Medical Devices Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Wearable Medical Devices Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Wearable Medical Devices Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Wearable Medical Devices Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Wearable Medical Devices Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

