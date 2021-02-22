Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Forthcoming Developments, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2027

“

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Altadox, Inc., Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Celestica, Inc., Compal Electronics, Inc., Creation Technologies LP, Fabrinet, FLEX LTD. (formerly Flextronics), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Jabil Circuit, Inc., Plexus Corporation Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Altadox Inc., Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica Inc., Compal Electronics Inc., Creation Technologies Lp and more – all the leading players operating in the global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market.

Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market is valued approximately USD 155.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services companies design, manufacture, assemble, and test electronic components and printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that are widely used in the telecom sector. Electronic Manufacturing Service provider offers additional onsite services, such as PCB etching, or offer these services via another contractor. These services further assemble radio frequency identification devices (RFID) and other telecommunication and wireless technologies. The rising demand for mobile phones, telecom products as well as smart electronic devices are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the number of smartphone users worldwide was 2.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise to 3.8 billion users in 2021. Around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Similarly, In Asia-Pacific, China holds the highest number of smartphone users with 1.3 billion users as compared to 530 million users in India, according to Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. However, the United States is also a significant player in the smartphone market with around 223 million users in 2017. Moreover, it is estimated that ownership of desktop/laptop among the adults in the United States is approximately 74% in 2019, an increase from 73% in 2018, as per the Statista. Due to growth of consumer electronic, it is depicted that need of electronic manufacturing service is surged thereby, increasing the adoption of Electronic Manufacturing Service in the telecom industry. However, high labor costs in the manufacturing sector is the major factor restraining the growth of global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the existing electronic production hub for almost a decade owing to low labor cost and this factor has played a pivotal role in the dominance of the region over the past few years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Altadox, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Celestica, Inc.

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Creation Technologies LP

Fabrinet

FLEX LTD. (formerly Flextronics)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Jabil Circuit, Inc.

Plexus Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

Electronic design & engineering

Electronics assembly

Electronic manufacturing

Supply chain management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

