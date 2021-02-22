Tea Market Size, Demand and Growth by Global Key Players- Unilever, R.Twining and Company Limited, Tata Sons Private Limited, Hain Celestial, Ito En, Ltd

Global Tea Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Unilever, R.Twining and Company Limited, Tata Sons Private Limited, Hain Celestial, Ito En, Ltd, Bigelow Tea, DavidsTea, Orientis Group (Kusmi Tea)

Tea is a regulated food additive, and there are concerns over the maximum quantity (in mg) of Tea that can be added to food. Since the major production of the ingredient takes place in the Asia-Pacific region, a number of players from the region especially Philippines are engaged in the manufacturing Tea ingredients. The key players in the global Tea market are MCPI Corp (Philippines), Caldic B.V. (Netherlands), Marcel Tea (Philippines), Ina Food Industry Co Ltd. (Japan), Danlink Ingredients (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), ACCEL Tea Corporation (Philippines), and PT Fortuna Cahaya Cemerlang (Indonesia).

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Market Overview

Global Tea Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period 2019-2024.

– Global tea market is characterized by the black tea segment holding a prominent share. However, the maximum growth is estimated for green & herbal/flavored tea, due to the awareness about health benefits associated with them.

– Consumption of carbonated tea drinks are a new trend in the tea industry, which is further fuelling the growth of the tea market.

– Various tea manufacturing companies such as Bigelow, have introduced several flavors of tea, ranging from fruity to herbal flavors, creating a diversified portfolio of tea products for the customers.

Increasing Acceptance of Green Tea

Consumer awareness about the health benefits of herbal and green tea can further drive the growth of the global tea market. Rise in disposable income of consumers, changes in taste and preferences, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players are the other factors that fuel the market growth. The easy availability of tea is expected to encourage the growth of the Asia Pacific green tea market. World green tea production is expected to grow at a faster rate than black tea, reflecting the growth in China. However, the higher price of green tea in comparison with black tea is anticipated to restrict the growth of the global green tea market in the next few years. Nevertheless, the expansion of the product portfolio and the increasing marketing activities and advertising are expected to offer promising opportunities for the key players in the global green tea market.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Global Tea Market

Current tea consumption growth is being driven by rapid growth in per capita incomes, particularly in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region. A growing, increasingly urban young population segment entering the middle class is prepared to consume more and to pay for premium tea products. These changes have the potential to develop into a stronger and longer trend. Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for tea consumption, with robust economic growth in a number of developing countries such as China, India, and Russia, which has created a large middle class with a preference for premium tea blends and brands, often upgrading their purchases from unpackaged tea to packed and bagged specialty varieties.

Major points covered in this research are:

─Tea Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Tea (2020-2025)

─Global Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2015)

─Global Tea Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Tea Market Analysis by Application

─Global Tea Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Tea Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Tea Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Tea report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Tea product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

