T-Cell Therapies Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global T-Cell Therapies Market: Overview

CAR-T cell therapy is used to effectively treat patients with blood cancer. It is the most effective technique available for treating patients who have already undergone through other treatments like chemotherapy. CAR-T cell therapy consists of reengineered white blood cells to fight cancer cells. The process involves the extraction of T-cells of the patients and then reformed to place them again inside the body of patients so that the reformed cells can multiply and efficiently attack the cancer cells.

Global T-Cell Therapies Market: Growth Factors

One of the major factors driving the global T-cell therapies market is the growing incidences of cancer patients across the globe. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements in therapies to treat and diagnose cancer in the earlier stages of cancer so that proper treatments can be facilitated to the patients also propel the market growth. The emerging gene therapy system is playing an important role in the growth of T-cell therapies. The growing investments in gene therapy are likely to boost the growth of the global T-cell therapies market. The growing concentration of companies to develop off-shelf allogeneic CAR-T therapies for better treatment of patients is also propelling the market growth globally. The rising investments by major market payers to develop and remodel CAR-T therapies to lower the adverse effects of the treatments on cancer patients is supporting the global market significantly. The emergence of next-generation CAR-T cells coupled with the artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts in the market further contributes to development of the CAR-T therapies.

Global T-Cell Therapies Market: Segmentation

The global T-cell therapies market can be segmented into modality, indication, therapy type, and region.

By modality, the market can be segmented into commercialized and research.

By indication, the market can be segmented into solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, and others. The hematologic malignancies segment dominates the global T-cell therapies market due to the growing number of market entrants and the fixed price of autologous cell manufacturing. It can further be segmented into myeloma, leukemia, and lymphoma. The solid tumors segment can further be segmented into liver cancer, brain & central nervous system, melanoma, and others.

By therapy type, the market can be segmented into tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL)-based, T cell receptor (TCR)-based, and CAR T-cell therapy. The CAR T-cell therapy accounts for the largest share in the global T-cell therapies market owing to the growing technological advancements in CAR-T therapy. Moreover, the adoption of approaches like next-generation CAR-T immunotherapy and second-generation to overcome the underlying challenges is fueling the growth of the segment.

Global T-Cell Therapies Market: Regional analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global T-cell therapies market due to the growing research and development activities in the region. Moreover, the presence of a strong commercial base in the region coupled with a growing number of successful clinical trials for T cell therapy also propels the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth with high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of medical centers facilitating the CAR-T cell therapies. The emergence of prominent market players in the global T-cell therapies market also boosts the regional market growth.

Global T-Cell Therapies Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global T-cell therapies market are Johnson & Johnson, Sorrento Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Juno Therapeutics, Amgen, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Immatics, GammaDelta Therapeutics, Crescendo Biologics, Celyad, Cellectis, BioNTech, Autolus Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca Holding GmbH, MSD Laboratories India LLC, Hebei Senlang Biotech, PersonGen Biomedicine, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Cellular Biomedicine Group, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Nipro Corporation, Japan Tissue Engineering, Ono Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Gracell Biotechnology Ltd, and Novartis AG.

Global T-Cell Therapies Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



