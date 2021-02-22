Surgical, Face, and Respiratory Mask Market Outlook | Development Factors, and Latest Opportunities

The increasing air pollution levels in several countries is one of the major factors responsible for the surging sales of surgical, face, and respiratory masks across the globe. The biggest factors causing spike in the pollution levels are the rising urbanization and industrialization and the resultant increase in the toxic emissions from factories and vehicles. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and the Health Effects Institute, 4.1 million deaths were caused due to the high fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels in 2016.

The surging prevalence of heart diseases and stroke, lung cancer, chronic lung diseases, and respiratory infections are some of the other important factors fuelling the demand for surgical, respiratory, and face masks throughout the world. There has been a massive rise in the incidence of these diseases all over the world over the last few years, mainly because of the rising air pollution levels. Besides this, the increasing geriatric population and ballooning number of surgeries are the other major factors propelling the requirement of surgical masks all around the world.

Driven by the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the worldwide sales of surgical, face, and respiratory masks is expected to rise from $2,141.3 million to $15,696.2 million from 2019 to 2030. The global surgical, face, and respiratory mask market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020—2030). Between the respiratory and surgical masks, the respiratory ones are predicted to register faster growth in usage during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing pollution levels and the subsequent rise in the need for these masks.

