Student Information System Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Oracle, Ellucian, Workday, Jenzabar and more.

Global Student Information System Market 2018-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Student Information System Market is expected to grow from US$ 5.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 9.0 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Student Information System Market:

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Ellucian (US)

Workday (US)

Jenzabar (US)

Unit4 (Netherlands)

Skyward (US)

ArthInfosoft (India)

Tribal Group (UK)

Campus Management (US)

PowerSchool (US)

Foradian Technologies (India)

Illuminate Education (US)

ComSpec International (US)

Focus School Software (US)

“Training and consulting services segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period”

Stakeholders across the education are still unaware of the benefits and advantages of a robust student information system. Student information system not only helps the educational institution but also provide the world-class experience to its student. Student information system vendors provide training and consulting services to faculty and staff members of educational institutions so that they can have a better understanding of the entire solution.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for student information system solution and services. Growing economies in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and India provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the student information system solution and services in the APAC region.

List of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2015–2017

Table 2 Factor Analysis

Table 3 Student Information System Market Size, By Component, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Solution: Market Size By Region 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Services: Market Size By Region 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Student Information System Market Size, By Service, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Professional Services: Market Size By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Professional Services: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Integration and Implementation Services: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Consulting Services: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 11 Training, Support, and Maintenance Services: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 12 Managed Services: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 13 Student Information System Market Size, By Deployment Mode, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 14 On-Premises: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 15 Cloud: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 16 Student Information System Market Size, By User Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

………CONTINUED

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders or new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall student information system market and the sub segments.