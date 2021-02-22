Structural Heart Market to account to US$ 13,850.2 Mn by 2025 – Braile Biomedica, Labcor Laboratories Ltda, Aran Biomedical Teoranta

The global structural Heart market accounted to US$ 6,406.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 13,850.2 Mn by 2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of heart diseases, growing number of regulatory approvals and product launches in the region.

The global structural heart market by product was led by occluders segment. In 2017, the occluders segment held a largest market share of 42.0% of the structural heart market, by product. The segment is also expected to dominate the market during the year 2025, due to benefits such as, 50% of reduction in the meshwork material on the left atrial side and eliminates the left atrial disc microsrew, minimizes the risk of thrombus formation and damage to the distal wall of the left atrium during the implantation procedure

Structural Heart Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Key industry players operating in the field of structural heart across the globe include Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Ins, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova Plc, Lepu Medical, Braile Biomedica, Labcor Laboratorios Ltda, Aran biomedical Teornta among others.

The report includes the driving factors such as innovative structural heart services, clinical trials, rise in the number of cardiovascular procedure and corresponding training programs and changing lifestyle increasing disease burden. The growth opportunities in the emerging market is likely to open up additional opportunities for the market growth in coming near future. Similarly, the trend that is expected to drive the growth of the market in coming future is technological advancement.

The cardiac arrest or the other heart related diseases are wide spreading incidence and are impacting severely on the public health and wellbeing. The cardiovascular disease are the second leading cause of death across the world. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) approximately 17.7 million people died in 2015 due to the cardiovascular diseases, the number contributes to the 31% of the global deaths. The among these deaths it was estimated that near about 7.4 million deaths were due to coronary heart diseases and near about 6.7 million deaths were due to the heart stroke. Among the 17 million deaths the premature deaths were contributed due to non-communicable diseases in 2015, this number relates approximately to 82% were in low and middle-income countries, and approximately 37% were due to CVDs. Therefore, various strategies and initiations are being taken to control the cardiovascular diseases.

To comprehend global Structural Heart market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

