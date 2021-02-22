Strategic Analysis and Technological Advancements in Agricultural Surfactants Market

The report “ Global Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Application (Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, and Other), By Substrate (Synthetic, Bio-based), By Crop Application (Crop-based and Non-crop-based), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4092

Key Highlights:

On July 10, 2019, a unique facility begins production of omega-3 fatty acids for sustainable salmon farming by Evonik.

On, October 29, 2019 Nufarm announced to bring its extensive herbicide range together with it’s now wider portfolio to provide customers with a range of solutions to meet their needs.

Analyst View:

The augmenting demand of the agrochemicals is expected to cater to growing demand for agricultural products and hence drives the growth of the global agricultural surfactants market. Additionally, changing farming practices and adoption of new technologies is expected to foster the global agricultural surfactants market growth. Further, increasing demand for agrochemicals owing to increase in pressure on global food also enhance the global market in a positive way. Major players in the global market are exploring new regions by adopting new strategies such as expansion & investments, acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and joint ventures. This is anticipated to boost the global agricultural surfactants market growth in the near future. Growing demand of bio-based surfactants provides new growth opportunities for the players in the global agricultural surfactants market. Increase in adoption of precision farming and rise in requirement to protect crops from pests are anticipated to fuels the demand for agricultural surfactants. Moreover, rise in demand for green solutions is anticipated to propel the global market growth. Nevertheless, rising use of bio-based surfactants and increasing development of cost-effective pesticides are expected to create opportunities in the agricultural surfactants market. Moreover, the potential market in the emerging economies and untapped regions may open up new growth opportunities in the global agricultural surfactants market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global agricultural surfactants market accounted for US$ 1.35 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, application, substrate, crop application, and region.

By type, the non-ionic segment is projected to hold a large share of the market during the forecast period. Non-ionic surfactants are widely used in agriculture surfactants as these are good dispersing agents, have low toxicity to animals and plants, and stabile in cold water.

By application, the herbicides segment accounted for a major share of the agricultural surfactants market.

By substrate, most agricultural surfactants available in the market are synthetic-based. Hence, the synthetic-based segment accounted for a major share of the market.

By crop application, the broad application of agricultural surfactants in cereals & grains which is crop based is the key factor driving the global agricultural surfactants market.

By region, North America accounts highest revenue share to the global agricultural surfactants market due to high adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture in this region. In addition, major players such as DowDuPont and Helena Chemical Company are investing more in R&D to develop new and innovative products.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global agricultural surfactants market includes Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning Corp., Akzonobel NV, Solvay SA, BASF SA, Huntsman Corporation, Nufarm, Clariant, Helena Chemical Company, Croda International, and Wilbur-Ellis Company.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and sales performance of various companies

Detailed analysis of this XYZ market revenue in previous & next coming years

Examining various outlooks of the XYZ market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is anticipated to dominate the XYZ market.

Study on the regions that are expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com