Spunbond Nonwovens Market by Material Type, Application, Function and Future Analysis

The increasing per capita income and the growing public awareness about personal hygiene are fueling the demand for products such as feminine hygiene pads, toddler training pants, and diapers. These products promote personal hygiene and skin health. Additionally, the surging geriatric population in various countries such as Italy, Germany, and Japan is further boosting the sales of adult incontinence products. Due to the soaring sales of these products, the requirement for the fabric used in these products is growing rapidly.

This is, in turn, boosting the requirement for disposable nonwoven fabric all over the world. This is driving the progress of the global spunbond nonwovens market. Polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, and polyurethane are the main types of materials used in spunbond nonwovens. Out of these, the usage of polypropylene was found to be the highest during the past few years. This was because of the lower price, higher chemical resistance, and greater strength of this material than the other materials.

Hence, it is safe to say that the sales of spunbond nonwovens will skyrocket all over the world in the upcoming years, primarily because of their growing usage in personal care and hygiene products and various medical products.

SPUNBOND NONWOVENS MARKET

By Material Type

Polypropylene Polyester Polyethylene Polyurethane



By Application

Hygiene and Personal Care Medical Agriculture Building and Construction Automotive Packaging



By Function

Disposable Non-Disposable



By Region