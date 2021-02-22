Sports Technology Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu and more.

Global Sports Technology Market 2018-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Sports Technology Market is projected to reach USD 31.1 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 8.9 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.63% during the forecast period.

#Key Players-Sports Technology Market include are IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), NEC (Japan), LG (South Korea), Sharp (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Fitbit (US), Apple (US), Garmin (US), Sony (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard (US), Tencent (China), and CJ Corporation (South Korea).

In recent years, professional sports bodies have adopted new technologies such as sports data analytics, smart stadium, wearable devices, digital signage, and e sports. Smart stadium is one of the major trends worldwide due to the proliferation of sporting events. Technological innovations in the smart stadium market are driving the implementation of several projects worldwide.

Sports analytics plays an important role in the functioning of a sports organization. Till recent past, coaches and experts did sports analysis during practice/training sessions and live matches and tournaments. The advancements in technology have enabled sports organizations to take better decisions about their teams and business operations. It is one of the primary drivers for the sports industry revolution.

