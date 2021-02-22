Sports Streaming Market was Estimated to be US$ 11.32 Bn in 2018 and is Expected grow at a CAGR of 14.56%% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to Surge for On-Demand Sports Streaming; says Absolute Markets Insights

The evolution of color television brought about a revolution in global viewership numbers. With government bodies around the globe increasingly advocating a healthy lifestyle in schools and colleges, the importance of sports as a means to maintain physical fitness and promote healthy competition among individuals is gaining traction. Though it is commonly believed that sports viewership among the younger generation has decreased over the last decade, the numbers speak otherwise. Millennials and Generation Z are resorting to online streaming services, rather than the traditional cable TV setup, to catch their favourite sporting teams and stars in action. Roughly speaking, around 30% of the individuals in the U.S. are ready to cancel their cable TV subscription if they can find the particular event’s online stream. With the rapid growth of smart devices and the advancement in internet infrastructure, consumers are now equipped to view their preferred content at convenient hours without the interruption of advertisements, owing to advanced features such as live event recording. In 2019, the Super Bowl LIII (National Football League Championship), recorded a 19% increase in the total number of minutes viewed, as compared to the 2018 numbers. With 5G services being made available in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, the UK, amongst others, consumers are now experiencing high-quality streaming without any buffering issues. This is likely to have a significant positive impact on the growth of the global sports streaming market.

The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the abandonment of popular sporting leagues such as the Indian Premier League, English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, National Football League, etc., which has severely affected the traditional broadcasting companies. With the governing bodies of various sporting leagues contemplating holding matches without spectators, the global sports streaming market has tremendous opportunities to expand its penetration amongst consumers. They will be attracted to streaming platforms to get a glimpse of the sporting action. Furthermore, even when conditions become back to normal, the higher ticket pricing of sporting events in the U.K. and the US will increase the streaming subscribers, if they’re presented with subsidized viewing packages. During the 2019/2020 Premier League season, for instance, the English club arsenal had a ticket price of US$ 118. The user-base can be further increased by providing features such as peer-to-peer commentary and incorporating augmented reality in streaming platforms, which will provide a virtual stadium environment, thereby enhancing customer experience. With the market participants coming up with group plans to increase their subscribers, and thereby consolidate the market share, the global sports streaming market is expected to be an attractive investment option during the forecast years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of sports streaming market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

App-based sports streaming is gaining popularity among the younger generation. The ease in operation of applications, coupled with the ability to stream sporting events on the go is helping this growth.

Based on pricing models, subscription-based sports streaming is expected to grow the highest during the forecast years, mainly because of the attractive monthly packages that are being offered by the market participants, which also facilitates group viewing.

As far as geography is concerned, North America accounted for the maximum share in the global sports streaming market in 2018. This can be attributed to the advancement in internet infrastructure and smart devices that facilitate high quality online streaming. .

Some of the players operating in the global sports streaming market are Amazon, AT&T (Directv), CBS INTERACTIVE, DAZN Limited, Disney, ESPN Enterprises, Inc.,Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC., fuboTV Inc., Google LLC, Hulu, LLC, Kayo Sports ,LAOLA1.tv, NBC Universal, SkyUK, Sling TV L.L.C., Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd., Vimeo, Inc and Facebook, amongst others. The information regarding the businesses strategies of each company, based on the regions, will also be provided in this report.

