Spoil Detection Based Smart Labels Market 2021 – Detail Outlook and Analysis Till 2026

The Market Research on the “Spoil Detection Based Smart Labels Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Spoil Detection Based Smart Labels market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Spoil Detection Based Smart Labels investments from 2021 till 2026.

The spoil detection-based smart labels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The prominent players in the Global Spoil Detection Based Smart Labels Market :

Zebra Technologies Corporation, Evigence Sensors, Insignia Technologies, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell Productivity and Workflow Solutions), and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– In October 2019 – EVIGENCE Sensors announced that the company had entered into a partnership agreement with Treum, to offer a comprehensive blockchain-based temperature traceability solution. Also, the company claimed to launch FOOD STORAGE TRACKERS sensors that monitor the storage time and conditions of food in the users fridge, and change color to indicate the true remaining shelf life.

Key Market Trends: –

Food & Beverage Industry is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– The freshness of a product is defined by various factors such as pH, moisture, and many more. Smart labels enable the monitoring and measurement of factors like temperature, pH, moisture, and microbial growth, etc. by changing their texture, color, or even communicating to a system with the help of RFID tags. These labels are expected to see an increased adoption over the forecast period.

– Also, the increasing consumption of food products such as dairy products(Pasteurised whole milk, Yoghurt, Ice cream, and frozen yogurt), exotic fruits, fresh meats, and imported or artisan cheeses and many more with a shorter shelf life is expected to drive the demand for spoil detection-based smart labels over the forecast period.

– The food and beverage industry is governed by various standards that propel the players to adhere to requirements regarding the freshness, manufacturing & expiry dates, and many more. Such supportive regulations are indicative of the fact that the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– The rising number of foodborne diseases in the region is one of the prominent factors that is expected to boost the adoption of smart labels over the forecast period as smart labels successfully indicate the quality of the food product.

– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness annually sickening 1 in 6 Americans each year, resulting in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.

– According to the Consumer Brands Association, over 920 most iconic American Brands have employed SmartLabel to share the information consumers want in one, convenient location.

– Also, the region has been witnessing series of recalls in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics sectors due to overstocking or expiry. These labels could enable the players to ensure authenticity, in turn, providing improved product quality. According to the announcement made by the U.S. Department of Agricultures Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), in June 2019, C&S Wholesale Grocers recalled an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat and not-ready-to-eat meat and poultry products during transport, due to temperature abuse which may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens.

