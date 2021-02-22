Small Cell 5G Network Market to Reach US$ 5 Bn Value by 2030; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

5G Network Providers under Scrutiny for Spreading Coronavirus

It has been found that electromagnetic spectrum of the 5G network, which involves radio waves are potentially non-ionizing and do not damage the DNA inside cells, whereas X-rays and gamma rays have the potential to do so. On the other hand, companies in the small cell 5G network market have been working tirelessly to manage the growing traffic in telecom sectors amidst the pandemic. These factors are likely to drive the small cell 5G network market during the forecast period.

Proliferation of IoT in U.S. Telecoms to Boost Market Growth

Major telecom operators in the U.S. are set to make heavy usage of small cell technology to roll out 5G coverage throughout the country. This is predicted to create business opportunities for companies in the U.S. small cell 5G network market. The global market is expected to reach US$ 5 Bn by 2030. This explains an estimated rapid CAGR of ~39% for the market during the forecast period. Thus, 5G rollout promising ultra-high speeds on several million devices is increasingly becoming the benchmark for companies in the U.S. small cell 5G network market.

The proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) in the machine communication infrastructure is one of the key market drivers. Millions of connected devices and smart sensors are expanding the massive IoT infrastructure in telecommunication sectors. As such, telecom operators are rethinking and updating their antiquated IoT strategies.

Companies Focus on Growing Data Capacities in Urban and Rural Areas

Companies in the small cell 5G network market are vying business expansion opportunities in the U.S., owing to the rapid growth in the number of small cells. Likewise, even mobile operators are predicted to adjust data capacity in areas with high traffic congestion. Small cells are being highly publicized to improve both coverage and capacity of networks. Large and high-power macro-tower cellular radio sites are being built in urban areas. However, this has been raising the issue of lagging deployment in rural telecom sectors. Thus, while focusing in strengthening rural development, companies in the small cell 5G network market are focusing on growing data capacities of networks in both urban and rural areas.

Mobile data demand and capacity continue to grow at an exponential rate. This demand for data has triggered the need to increase network capacities for the 5G era.

High Frequency Bandwidth Supports Delivery of Increased Capacity in Government Administration

The small cell 5G network is increasingly replacing in-building mobile broadband coverage from outdoor macro base-stations. Small cells are now being widely deployed in both indoors and outdoors to meet increasing data capacity demands in hotspot areas. 5G is bolstering the trend of enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) in the industrial automation sector. This sector has catalyzed the demand for highly reliable 5G services in both indoor and outdoor environments. Companies in the small cell 5G network market are increasing the availability of new frequency bands to support the incoming traffic. Governments are allocating 24-28 and -39 GHz bands in the millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum to support incoming traffic in government and public administration sectors.

High-frequency radio waves do not have the advantage of low frequency coverage but have the advantage of high bandwidth that supports the delivery of increased capacity in the small cell 5G network market.

Small Cell Densification Deploys Interruption-free Experience for Rising Data Usage

The exponential growth of the small cell 5G network market can be attributed to LTE (Long Term Evolution)-A Pro deployment in tiny base stations. Mobile network operators (MNOs) are vying opportunities to support high levels of data usage and rising consumer expectations for an interruption-free experience. Thus, small cell densification holds promising potentials in keeping cost of ownership at minimum and at a manageable level. Several million small cell deployments and upgrades in urban areas are creating revenue opportunities for companies in the small cell 5G network market.

Chinese companies are increasingly focusing on small cell densification. The rapidly growing enterprise end-use cases such as shipping ports, manufacturing, automation, and IoT are creating incremental opportunities for 5G service providers.

Currently, the densification of small cells is gradually picking pace in North America as compared to China.

