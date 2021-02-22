Saudi Arabia Beauty And Personal Care Market Set to Witness Massive Growth by 2026 |Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Avon Cosmetics

Beauty And Personal Care Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Beauty And Personal Care market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Beauty And Personal Care industry.

Saudi Arabia beauty and personal care market is forecasted to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 10.49% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Saudi Arabia beauty and personal care market is segmented by Product type into skin care, hair care, oral care, fragrances, color cosmetics, and others such as lip care, hand care, foot care products which are distributed through specialist retailers, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retailing, other points of sale. The study covers a thorough future insight and current scenario of the cosmetic market in Saudi Arabia.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the Saudi Arabia Beauty And Personal Care market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the Saudi Arabia Beauty And Personal Care market in terms of revenue.

Top Leading Companies of Saudi Arabia Beauty And Personal Care Market are Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Avon Cosmetics, Unilever Plc, Estee Lauder Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics SA, Revlon, Shiseido Company, Limited

Online Retail to Augment the Market Growth

Brands are directing consumers to go online for buying cosmetic products. The e-commerce industry has witnessed tremendous growth in the country, taking the lions chunk, with age groups around 18-50 continuously engaged in shopping and contributing to the growth. E-commerce has come a long way in a short period with more number of customers opting online mode for browsing and buying cosmetic purchases. The e-commerce domain has become an integral part of cosmetic products, with the increase of technology penetration among various age groups. Free returns and wide delivery options are focused by todays e-tailers, adding value to the e-commerce segment. E-commerce outlets continue to expand their product line with specifications of products and effective price comparison provided to the consumers.

Color Cosmetic Products Dominate the Cosmetics Market

The color cosmetics segment encompass products that are used to enhance and modify the appearance of a person. It comprises of makeup products for eyes, lips, cheeks, face and nails. The color cosmetic market is greatly influenced by innovation in packaging and design. The growth of retail and e-commerce is helping expand the market further in the country. The desire of consumers to explore new looks and companies producing more efficient and pleasant formulations are fueling innovations in the makeup segment. The market is also witnessing demand from middle-class consumers. Consequently, mid-range economical products are also being launched to cater to the middle-class segment. The sole desire to look attractive among consumers is the greatest driver for the color cosmetics market. In Saudi Arabia, there is an increased demand for neon color trends, Halal cosmetics, organic and herbal cosmetics, long-lasting and waterproof makeup, sun protecting makeup with SPF, nutrient and vitamin enhanced makeup.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Saudi Arabia Beauty And Personal Care market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Beauty And Personal Care market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Beauty And Personal Care industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

