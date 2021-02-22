Sales Performance Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Sales Performance Management Market: Overview

Sales performance management (SPM) is a process of supervising and guiding resources for enhancing the competencies to sell products and solutions to people. The main aim of these solutions is to educate and encourage sales people to know their goals and efficiently delight their customers. SPM is needed for several components like performance review, setting goals, and many others.

Global Sales Performance Management Market: Growth Factors

One of the major factors driving the global sales performance management market is the demand for highly efficient tools to monitor and train the employees of organizations regarding customer services and product sales. SPM assists in the forecasting and completing quota by concentrating on processes and adopting innovative tools to aid employees for channel personal and individual sales. The ability of the product to track information about job forecasting & evaluation, incentive compensation, sales quotas, and territories is fueling the growth of the global sales performance management market. SPM is highly utilized in various sectors like healthcare, educations institutes, banking institutions, and many others. The high investments by prominent market players in predictive analysis to improve sales performance is bolstering the growth of the global market. The on-going trend of automating the sales performance management by small and medium enterprises to streamline their business process is boosting the growth of the global sales performance management market. Moreover, the integration of video-audio meeting and conference programming interfaces enhances the productivity and personalization to enable customer agent engagements. The growing inclination of people toward the SPM solutions is anticipated to strengthen the global sales performance management market during the forecast period.

Global Sales Performance Management Market: Segmentation

The global sales performance management market can be segmented into industry verticals, services, deployments model, end-users, solutions, and region.

By industry verticals, the market can be segmented into travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and retail, IT and ITeS, manufacturing, telecommunications, BFSI, and others. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment holds hegemony over others due to its deal with different banking and insurance products like credit cards, debit cards, insurance policies, and loans that require the involvement of a large number of sales representatives.

By services, the market can be segmented into training and support, managed services, consulting services, and others.

By the deployments model, the market can be segmented into cloud-based deployment and on-premise deployment. The on-premise segment accounts for the largest share in the global sales performance management market owing to the high demand for customized solutions according to the need of the business requirements. Such solutions are widely preferred by large enterprises with diverse data, design, and sufficient sales representative staff.

By end-users, the market can be segmented into large enterprises and small & medium business enterprises.

By solutions, the market can be segmented into incentive compensation management, sales planning, and monitoring, sales analytics, territory management, and others. The sales analytics segment accounts for the largest share in the global sales performance management market due to the growing number of stock-keeping units (SKU). Moreover, the territory management segment is anticipated to witness huge growth with high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Sales Performance Management Market: Regional analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global sales performance management market due to the strong economic landscape. Moreover, the growth in technological advancements and high adoption of digital assistance to improve workplace efficiency is also supporting the regional market growth.

Global Sales Performance Management Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global sales performance management market are The Aberdeen Group., Silvon Software Inc, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hybris AG, Entomo, Inc., Callidus Software Inc., Anaplan, Inc., Xactly Corporation, Altify, Accent Technologies, Inc., Netsuite, Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., Callidus Software, Inc., InnoVyne, Reflektive, Centrical, Apttus, Spinify, Ambition, Adventure, Ascent Cloud, SalesScreen, Gryphon Networks and Incentives Solutions.

Global Sales Performance Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



