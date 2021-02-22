Safety IO Modules Market Global Competitive Insights and Outlook 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Safety IO Modules Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Safety IO Modules market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Safety IO Modules investments from 2021 till 2026.

The safety IO modules market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.85% by 2021-2026.

The prominent players in the Global Safety IO Modules Market :

ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Parmley Graham Ltd., and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– January 2019 – Rockwell Automation, Inc. acquired Emulate3D, an innovative engineering software developer whose products digitally simulate and emulate industrial automation systems. By using accurate simulation models to improve systems planning and decision-making, followed by emulation trials that test the control system before installation, Emulate3Ds software enables customers to virtually test machine and system designs before incurring manufacturing and automation costs and committing to a final design.

Key Market Trends: –

Increasing Demand of Safety IO Modules in Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– The automotive industry is experiencing a paradigm shift with increasing integration of technology. The autonomous car technology is rapidly advancing with companies investing heavily in this technology. The demand for electric cars is also growing, with companies introducing affordable electric vehicles.

– This is expected to result in higher demand for automobiles, pushing companies to up their manufacturing capabilities, and establish plants.

– As safety IO models offer increased reliability and safety without compromising on the operational efficiency, the industry is moving towards safety IO systems. Thus, the automotive industry is expected to be the fastest growing market for safety IO modules, during the forecast period.

North America to Have the Largest Market Share

– The key factors contributing to the growth of the North America safety IO modules market are demand for intrinsically safe IO modules, compulsory industrial or government safety standards, miniaturization of devices, demand for reduced wiring cost and reduced start-up machine time.

– The United States is one of the top five countries that import the highest number of high-voltage protection equipment as well as low-voltage equipment, accounting for an import value of nearly USD 718 million (for high-voltage protection equipment) and a USD 9.26 billion (for low-voltage protection equipment).

– Besides, the United States has the largest and most technologically developed economy in the world, with a positive per capita GDP. Business firms in the United States enjoy a greater degree of flexibility compared to businesses in Japan and Western Europe in terms of innovation and expansion. Therefore, equipped with a high-tech industrial economy, the need for automation and safety in the industrial environment drive the market growth in the region.

