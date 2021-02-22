Retail Clinics Market is set to Achieve Stellar Growth Exhibiting 20% CAGR, Noted Business Market Insights

The “US Retail Clinics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the US market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of US retail clinics market with detailed market segmentation by location and ownership type. The US retail clinics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Retail Clinics Market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period.

Retail clinics offer a convenient way for patients to visit a walk-in healthcare clinic. These clinics are located inside of retail stores, such as supermarkets and department stores and are part of a broader category called convenient care clinics (CCCs). There are a number of benefits of the retail clinics. Various illnesses and injuries are treated in the retail clinics that includes sore throat, cold and flu, cuts, burns and rashes, headaches, allergies and others. The services offered at retail clinics differs from one location to another. Most of the retail clinics are staffed by nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

The market for US retail clinics is expected to witness growth due to growing shortage of primary care physicians and increasing costs of healthcare expenditure. Furthermore options such as easy accessibility, cost effectiveness, introduction to digital tools, and adoption of electronic health records and availability of multiple services are likely to boost the retail clinics market over the years. However, regulatory barriers in certain geographies and low number of people visiting these clinics are likely to hinder market growth.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Retail Clinics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Retail Clinics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: Kroger, CVS Health’s MinuteClinic, Rite Aid Corp., Doctors Care., NEXtCARE, RediClinic, Target Brands, Inc., Healthworks, Inc., Walgreen Co., and Urgent Care MSO, LLC among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Retail Clinics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Retail Clinics market segments and regions.

The research on the Retail Clinics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Retail Clinics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Retail Clinics market.

