Residential Routers Market 2021 Elite Players – Netgear Inc., D-Link Corporation, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd, Linksys Group

The Market Research on the “Residential Routers Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Residential Routers market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Residential Routers investments from 2021 till 2026.

The residential router market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 7.12 % over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The prominent players in the Global Residential Routers Market :

Netgear Inc., D-Link Corporation, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd, Linksys Group, TRENDnet, Inc, Synology Inc. and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– January 2020: Netgear Inc. introduced 4G LTE ORBI Tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router. Orbi 4G LTE can also be combined with the existing wired service to create an internet connection that is backed up by 4G LTE, in case of a wireline service disruption. Moreover, Netgear Armor, a cybersecurity solution, can be used with Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, to protect all internet-connected devices in the home from viruses, malware, stolen passwords, identity theft, and hacking.

– January 2019- D-Links announced that a new 5G NR router will come into the market by end of 2019 which will only need electricity and a SIM card and eliminate the cable. Instead of plugging D-Links DWR-2010 5G NR router into a prehistoric coaxial cable it will simply suck high-speed internet from the sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies that 5G will rely on, and distribute it amongst all the connected devices in the home using the tried-and-true local wifi network that was already designed to connect to.

Key Market Trends: –

Gigabit Ethernet Account for Largest Market Share

– Gigabit Ethernet was introduced in 1999; however, it gained popularity in 2010. Since then, it is widely used around the world. With the increasing use of Wi-Fi-enabled devices and gadgets in homes, the networking need is likely to expand beyond the basic Wi-Fi router’s capacity. Moreover, with an increase in the number of gadgets, the bandwidth and traffic will increase, which, if left unaddressed, can overload the router. Gigabit routers have emerged as the most viable solution to address this problem.

– To have a gigabit Ethernet connection, both the router and the cable need to support Gigabit Ethernet. Gigabit Ethernet caps at 1 Gbps, but in actual, the speed varies from 45 to 100 Mbps. The actual speed varies because of a few factors, like the cable’s quality, the number of end devices, and the amount of traffic.

– Thereby, to further improve the in-home experience, companies such as Nokia Corporation also add low-latency technology built on its Wi-Fi portfolio’s Nokia Bell Labs innovations. Drastically enhancing residential Wi-Fi networks, the Nokia Beacon 6 provides operators with an easy to install solution that can support low -latency applications, such as gaming and gigabit speeds, essential for creating a seamless end to end 5 G experience.

– The blend of the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, low latency performance, and in-home Wi-Fi mesh solutions linked to 5 G may allow operators to deliver a seamless communications platform for next-generation applications and solutions.

United States To Drive the Demand In North America Region

– Growing adoption of connected devices and smart home products are driving the markets growth in the country. The increasing rate of adoption of smart homes, with 30 million US households, favors the market conditions for the residential routers.

– According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), smart home technology reached 69% penetration in the United States. The majority (69%) of US households now own at least one smart home device. According to the study by the CTA, this translates to 83 million households and, of those, 18% or 22 million homes, own more than one smart home product.

– Some of the prominent vendors of residential routers are present in the country, such as Google Inc. (OnHub) and Netgear Inc. In June 2020, Linksys, the connected home division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology entity, announced the newest addition to its WiFi 6 product portfolio, the Linksys MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350), with whole-home mesh technology, faster speeds, and enhanced coverage.

