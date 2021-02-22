Research Report on Automotive AR and VR Market Forecast to 2027 – Continental AG, DAQRI, HP Development Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Unity Technologies, Visteon Corporation

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) combines reality with digital content. Automotive companies are relying on AR & VR to improve their manufacturing system, maintenance, individualizing the cockpit, effective advertising, and marketing to enhance customer satisfaction level. AR applications are special 3D programs that enable developers to integrate digital context with the real world. VR uses the head-mounted display (HMD) to take the end through an artificial world to provide synthetic experience and virtual feedback. Increase in need of cost-effective, efficient manufacturing programs with real-time data analysis is fueling the automotive AR & VR market.

Rise in need for AR & VR in automotive manufacturing, growth in technically advanced devices, the advent of connected car technology, rise in gamification in the automotive industry for drivers’ safety, development of new products digitally, are driving the automotive AR & VR market. However, high dependence on internet connectivity to avail these technologies is hindering the market growth, especially in emerging nations. On the other hand, the formation of mixed reality (MR) by integrating AR & VR, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and development of HUD system in for enhancing safety are providing ample opportunities to the automotive AR & VR market.

The “Global Automotive AR & VR Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive AR & VR industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive AR & VR market with detailed market segmentation by type, device type, and geography. The global automotive AR & VR market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive AR & VR market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive AR & VR companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Continental AG

DAQRI

HP Development Company, L.P

Hyundai Motor Group

Microsoft Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Unity Technologies

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WayRay AG

Global Automotive AR and VR Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR)); Device Type (HMD, HUD, Handheld Device, Gesture Tracking) and Geography

