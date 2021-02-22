Radiation Oncology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Radiation Oncology Market: Overview

Radiotherapy is also known as radiation therapy. It is used for cancer suffering patients to cure the disease by destroying the cancer cells and decreasing the size of tumors. Gamma rays, X-rays, and other charged particles are widely used radiations during radiotherapy.

Global Radiation Oncology Market: Growth Factors

The global radiation oncology market is driven by the surging incidences of cancer disease across the world. The growing burden of oncology has positively shaped the trajectory of the global radiation oncology market and boosted the adoption of oncology diagnosis and treatment processes. The surging facility of radiation oncology in the hospitals and clinics for the treatment of patients is also fueling the growth of the market globally. Moreover, the technological advancements to strengthen the efficient treatment through medical oncology are expected to boost the global radiation oncology market during the forecast period. The advancements facilitated the ease in use, low cost, and launch of more effective radiotherapy products. Moreover, the 2D to3D conformal radiotherapy coupled with real-time imaging improved the diagnosing and treating procedure of cancer patients and thus bolstered the global radiation oncology market. The growing awareness among people regarding the effective diagnosing and treating of cancer is also supporting the growth of the market globally.

Global Radiation Oncology Market: Segmentation

The global radiation oncology market can be segmented into type, application, technology, and region.

By type, the market can be segmented into external beam radiation therapy and internal beam radiation therapy. The external beam radiation therapy accounts for the largest share in the global radiation oncology market. The external beam radiation therapy segment can further be bifurcated into compact advanced radiotherapy systems, proton therapy, and electron-emitting high-energy linear accelerators. The internal beam radiation therapy segment can further be segmented into systemic beam radiation therapy, brachytherapy, and others.

By application, the market can be segmented into internal beam radiation therapy and external beam radiation therapy. The external beam radiation therapy segment accounts for the largest share in the global radiation oncology market due to the growing awareness programs and their high effectiveness. The external beam radiation therapy segment can further be bifurcated into colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Lung cancer holds hegemony over others due to the growing safety approvals by specific regulatory authorities. The internal beam radiation therapy segment can further be bifurcated into penile cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, gynecological cancer, prostate cancer, and others.

By technology, the market can be segmented into brachytherapy and external beam radiation therapy. The external beam radiation therapy can further be segmented into volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT), 3D conformal radiotherapy (3D CRT), proton beam therapy, stereotactic technology, intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), and image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT). The brachytherapy segment can further be bifurcated into high-dose-rate brachytherapy and low-dose-rate brachytherapy.

Global Radiation Oncology Market: Regional analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global radiation oncology market due to growing healthcare infrastructure and expenditure. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities to develop radiation oncology technology are fueling the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness huge growth with high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the launch of several new radiation therapy systems in the region. Moreover, the strategic initiatives by major market players to strengthen their business in the region are supporting the regional market growth significantly.

Global Radiation Oncology Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global radiation oncology market are Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Provision Healthcare, Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Panacea, Hitachi Ltd., IsoRay Medical, Inc., ViewRay, Inc., Ion Beam Applications SA, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Theragenics Corporation, Eckert & Ziegler, IntraOp Medical, Inc., Vision RT Ltd., and Shenzhen GeneMDx Biotech. Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Research Laboratories AB, Isoray Medical, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Nordion, Inc., Ion Beam Applications SA, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Global Radiation Oncology Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



