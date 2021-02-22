Qualitative Analysis and Premium Analysis of Flow Cytometry Market till 2030

The report “Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology (Cell-Based Flow Cytometry and Bead-Based Flow Cytometry), By Product (Analyzer, Sorter, and Reagents and Consumables), By Application (Research, Industrial, and Clinical), By End User (Hospitals, Clinical Testing Labs, Academics Institutes, and Commercial organizations), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In March 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired IntegenX, a provider of leading rapid DNA technology for human identification.

In April 2018, Sysmex Inostics, a subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation, expanded its OncoBEAM liquid biopsy testing in the United States, to assist oncologists in the detection of the mutation status of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in patients diagnosed with cancer.

Analyst View:

Technological advancements in flow cytometry which includes microbial cytometry, cell sorting, advanced data processing is projected to boost the global flow cytometry market growth throughout the forecast period. An example of advanced cytometer is the Bio-Rad ZE5 Cell Analyzer, which offers the flexibility to design a wide range of different protocols and analyze experiments within a short span. The system’s integrated sample loader can switch from tubes to up to 384-well plates, in seconds. Combining this rapid sample loader with the system’s high speed (100,000 events per second) makes the ZE5 ideal for screening. Moreover, technological advancements along with growing extensive applications and advantages over conventional analytical methods is anticipated to propel the target market over the forecast period. Growing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research activities, increasing number of approvals for flow cytometry, and diagnostic test is expected to fuel the global market growth over the forecast period.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, end-user, and region.

By technology, cell-based flow cytometry would account for the highest revenue generating segment throughout the forecast period owing to its widespread use across all the applications.

By product, the global market is segmented into analyzer, sorter, and reagents and consumables

By application, clinical research application accounted for the major revenue generating segment in 2014. However, the diagnostics segment is expected as the fastest growing segment.

By end-user, commercial organizations were the highest revenue generating end-user segment in 2017, owing to high adoption of flow cytometry in clinical pathology, drug discovery process, and research.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of about 38% of the global market, and is expected to reach US$ 2,147.8 million by the end of 2023, recording an estimated growth rate of about 8.3%.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global flow cytometry market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Sysmex Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Merck & Co., Inc., and General Electric Company.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

