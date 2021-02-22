Pulse Ingredients Market Size Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Pulse Ingredients Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Emsland Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, COSUCRA, Vestkorn, Dakota Dry Bean, Puris., Axiom Foods, Inc., Avena Foods, Limited, SunOpta, Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd, USA Pulses amongst others.

Pulse ingredients are those ingredients that are derived from fractions of lentils, peas, beans or chickpeas. They are commercially available in various forms such as flour, starch, proteins or fibres. These are natural ingredients that are used to enhance the nutritional and protein value of food without altering its taste, fragrance or colour. They are gluten-free & rich in fibre, and their demand is rising in the food & beverage industry due to their various health benefits. They are a good source of vitamin B, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium that are required for the healthy functioning of the immune system.

Global pulse ingredients market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising health awareness, high protein content and increased application in various food products.

Drivers and Restraints of the Pulse Ingredients market

Rising use of pulse ingredients, such as chickpea to stabilise blood sugar level, reduce the chances of heart diseases, and assist in weight loss.

Technological advancements in the food & beverage industry such as introduction of smart packaging accelerates the growth of this market

Increase in the number of people adopting a vegan and vegetarian diet also fuels the growth of this market

Rising use of pulse ingredients in animal feed products also boosts the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Stringent norms and regulations imposed by various international bodies restrains the growth of this market

Unlikable and unpleasant flavours of pulses hinders the growth of this market

Fluctuations and variability in prices of pulses negatively impacts the growth of this market

Competitive Analysis:

Pulse Ingredients MARKET Segmentation:

By Function

Emulsification

Texturization

Gelation

Water-Holding

Adhesion

Film Forming

Blending

By Type

Pulse Flours

Pulse Starch

Pulse Proteins

Pulse Fibres & Grits

By Source

Lentils

Peas

Beans

Chickpeas

By Application

Food & Beverages Meal & Meal Centers Snacks Fruits & Vegetables Soups, Sauces and Seasoning Processed Fish, Meat and Egg Products Bakery & Confectionery Products Ready-To-Eat & Ready-To-Cook (RTE & RTC) Products Other Food Applications

Feed

Others

To comprehend Pulse Ingredients market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Pulse Ingredients market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

