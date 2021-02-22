Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Share, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market is valued at USD 5.85 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10.36 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Changing consumer lifestyle and growing consumption of alcohol and tobacco drive the market growth.

Get Sample Copy of The Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/572

Scope of the Report

Pulmonary arterial hypertension referred to the high blood pressure in the arteries going to the lung. In healthy individuals, the blood pressure in these arteries is much lower than in the rest of the body and the blood pressure of the arteries going to the rest of the body is around 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) and pulmonary artery blood pressure is about 25/10 mm Hg. If the pulmonary arterial pressure exceeds about 40/20 mm Hg or the average pressure exceeds 25 mm Hg, then it is called pulmonary arterial hypertension. The right ventricle of the heart, which supplies blood to the pulmonary arteries, is unable to pump effectively If pulmonary hypertension persists or becomes very high. In this situation, the person experiences symptoms such as; loss of energy, shortness of breath and edema, which is a sign of right heart failure. The major cause of pulmonary hypertension is schistosomiasis. The other major risk factor for pulmonary hypertension is high altitude. It is estimated that more than 140 million persons worldwide and up to 1 million in the United States live 10,000 feet or more above sea level. It is more common among women, non-Hispanic blacks, and among people aged 75 or older. Heart failure is common in pulmonary hypertension.

Global pulmonary arterial hypertension market report is segmented on the basis of drug class and region & country level. Based upon drug class, global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is classified into prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs, soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators, endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) and phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors.

The regions covered in this Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market key Players

Some major key players for Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market are,

Novartis International AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Dong-A ST Co., Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Bayer HealthCare

Toray Industries, Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK)

Arena Pharmaceuticals and others.

Changing Consumer Lifestyle and Growing Consumption of Alcohol and Tobacco Drive the Market Growth.

The major factor driving the growth of global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is increasing aging population coupled with the increasing prevalence of liver disease (cirrhosis), chronic lung diseases like emphysema and others. For example; As per Statista; According to the data, from 2013 to 2015 there were over 58 thousand alcohol-related cirrhosis deaths and over 61 thousand cirrhosis deaths with other causes. The death rate for alcohol-related cirrhosis was around 5.4 and for all other cirrhosis it was 5.5. The death rate among those aged 45-54 years in 2015 was 13.9 per 100,000. Some other common underlying causes include pulmonary arterial hypertension from some types of congenital heart disease, connective tissue disease, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, blood clots to the lungs, and chronic lung diseases like emphysema.

In addition, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco is also increase the prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension and foster the market growth. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending and favourable government initiatives are also supplementing the market growth. However, lack of awareness may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing approval of new drugs can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Get Methodology of Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/572

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market within the forecast period attributed to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension in this region. In addition, supportive government initiatives and reimbursement policies and presence of leading players are also supplementing the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness a fast growth at a highest CAGR in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market owing to high population base, improving healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segmentation:-

By Drug Class:- Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs, Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/pulmonary-arterial-hypertension-market