Protein Ingredients for Sports Nutrition Market Size Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Abbott; General Nutrition Centers, Inc.; Glanbia plc; Alticor Inc.; MUSCLEPHARM; Vitaco; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Unilever; POST HOLDINGS, INC.; Makers Nutrition, LLC; Herbalife International of America, Inc.; Nu Skin Enterprises; Shaklee Corporation; USANA Health Sciences, Inc.; Vitacost.com; Suppleform; Forever Living.com, L.L.C.; Garden of Life; Melaleuca Inc.; PepsiCo; New Vitality; Wander AG; AMCO Proteins; QuestNutrition; NOW Foods; Nature’s Bounty; CytoSport, Inc.; Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.; Transparent Labs and JimStoppani.com.

Global Protein Supplements Market is expected to rise to a projected value of USD 3.93 billion by 2026, from its estimated value of USD 2.46 billion in 2018 growing with a CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in disposable income of individuals.

Drivers and Restraints of the Protein Supplements market

Growing concerns and awareness regarding health amid rising levels of obesity globally; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing demand from sports and athletics population which has been a result of growth in adoption of fitness activities globally

Market Restraints:

High cost caused due to the fluctuation of raw material prices along with the availability of cheaper substitutes is expected to restrain the market growth

Strict regulatory presence and side-effects associated with the product in certain conditions; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Protein Supplements MARKET Segmentation:

By Type Whey Protein Soy Protein Casein Protein Milk Protein Concentrate Egg Protein Pea Protein Others

By Form Ready-To-Drink Powder Protein Bar Others

By Source Plant Animal

By Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Drug Stores Online Convenience Stores Health & Nutritionist Stores Others



To comprehend Protein Supplements market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Protein Supplements market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Protein Supplements Manufacturers

Protein Supplements Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Protein Supplements Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

