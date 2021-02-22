Programmable Automation Controller Software Market To Garner Immense Returns Over 2020-2025

Programmable automation controllers (PACs) are the combined features of more traditional automation technologies such as distributed control systems (DCSs), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), personal computers (PCs) and remote terminal units (RTUs). It is a single multi-discipline development platform incorporating common tagging and a single database. It is a single controller with integrated software that handles multiple functions across multiple domains and provides accurate and timely data.

PACs provide the multifunction, multi-domain, multi-tasking, modular, standards-based and efficient control, networking and communication processor most suited to today’s industrial application. Complex control applications need a PAC’s flexibility, so that users can customize and optimize it to meet their particular requirements for controlling and automating both machines and plants. All parts of the PAC system are designed to maximize software and hardware integration. The software built for a PAC is not just integrated with the hardware it runs on.

It provides not only an integrated development environment (IDE) for programming but also a suite of related programs for HMI (human machine interface) development and other purposes. PAC software provides detailed information of total manufacturing assets and their process controls through data accessibility of all connected devices and automated machines. Several industries have implemented PAC software for efficient process control. PAC software solutions increases the operational efficiency and increases productivity. It also gives the users more control over the control systems. With the nature of open architecture, PAC software provides not only industrial computer’s high computing performance but also the PLC’s robustness.

The rising automation needs, technology advancements, need for system performance, increase in demand for automated manufacturing process, growing demands for energy savings, higher infrastructure productivity, increased production accuracy, better product quality, greater machine agility, tighter process control are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global Programmable Automation Controller Software market.

As the customers are focusing more on the total system performance rather than the hardware selection, PAC’s is expected to experience higher demand in the near future. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field. PAC software provides efficient processing and I/O scanning. They can connect to almost any device or business system present today.

The global market is segmented on the basis of software type, solution type, industry vertical and region. On the basis of software type, the PAC software market is subdivided into HMI (human machine interface) software, Advanced Process Control (APC), OPC server, database connectivity, asset management and Integrated Development Environment (IDE). Advanced Process Control includes a broad range of techniques and technologies implemented within industrial process control system.

There are different types of APCs such as advanced regulatory control, Multivariable Model predictive control (MPC), Non-linear MPC, sequential control and compressor control. On the basis of solution type, the PAC software market is segmented into Open PAC System, Compact PAC system and Distributed PAC system. On the basis of industry vertical, the PAC software market is classified into discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor, energy and utilities, oil & gas, chemical and others. On the basis of geographical region, the Programmable Automation Controller Software market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, Latin America, Africa and others.

Some of the key players operating in the global Programmable Automation Controller Software market with most significant development are ARC Advisory Group, National Instruments, Schneider Electric, ASCON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, Siemens, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Opto 22 and Eaton Corporation among others.