Professional Headset Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Trends 2021- Sennheiser Electronic Corporation, AKG Acoustics GmbH

Professional Headset Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Professional Headset market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Professional Headset industry

The Global Professional Headset Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 11.84% over the forecast period (2021-2026). The growth of business process outsourcing and call centers due to the evolving business environment and government involvement has increased the demand for the professional headphone market.

– The growing importance of audio and video conferencing within the teams in the corporations is delivering growth opportunities for microphone vendors. The same has been confirmed with the lockdown extended in the wake of CoVID-19 making these the critical components for carrying business as usual.. Buyers demand better sound quality as the number of meeting rooms per location is on the rise, and the use of the meeting rooms for remote conferencing is increasing.

– The market is becoming more competitive, with various enterprise communications endpoints vendors either reflecting the professional headsets launches as part of their portfolio or enhancing the existing portfolio with new headset models to the market.

– Cisco, in 2018, launched its own line of professional headsets, indicating that it is looking forward to capitalizing on the considerable growth opportunities in this space. Further, a Danish company RTX created a new line of DECT headsets and offers original equipment manufacturers (OEM) the partnering opportunities for design, development, and production processes of its wireless units. As software communications and collaboration services are gaining traction and usage among office workers, increasing number of enterprise communications providers are evaluating OEM relationships to resell professional headset products under their own names and branding.

United Communications to Hold Significant Share

– Voice quality is becoming crucial with the increasing product launches by the enterprises for applications such as softphones, audio, video, and Web conferencing through their companys network and using multiple enterprise devices such as PCs, notebooks, and mobile phones. The role of office headsets in the UC space will be vital to not only enhance voice quality but also standardize it across multiple UC applications and devices.

– Headset vendors are already introducing a growing portfolio of UC headsets that include higher audio bandwidth, superior noise cancellation, and speech recognition capability

– Call centres are mainly opting for UC and business headsets owing to benefits that they bring to their business processes, such as increased productivity levels of employees and efficient communication with clients.

– UC-enabled headsets support the use of a variety of personal devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. These headsets enable all employees working from home to attend calls, video conferences, and meetings with clients with convenience without external disturbances.

Competitive Landscape

– March 2019 – Sennheiser launched double-sided MB 360 UC at Enterprise Connect, Florida. It is designed for modern office workers, who need to concentrate and collaborate in a noisy environment such as open offices, coworking spaces or when commuting. The MB 360 UC headset has a talk time of up to 25 hours and is UC optimized, ensuring increased productivity.

