Portable Power Bank Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Portable Power Bank market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Portable Power Bank market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Portable Power Bank investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Portable Power Bank Market:

MI, GP Batteries, Anker, Sony, FSP, Samsung, Powerocks, Panasonic, Pisen, SCUD, DX Power, Intex Technologies, Maxell, Mophie, Yoobao, Apacer, Pineng, Besiter, Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited), Romoss, Ambrane, Lepow, Aigo, RavPower, Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv), IEC Technology, Mili

According to this study, over the next five years, the Portable Power Bank market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13340 million by 2025, from $ 11610 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Portable Power Bank can be used to store the power supply device, commonly used for smartphones, tablets, portable media devices, and other applications. In the next five years, the global consumption of Power Banks will maintain a high annual growth rate; production value is expected to

Demand is driven by the demand for smartphones and tablets. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography. The industry is fragmented.

Market Insights

Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investments will enter the field in the future.

China’s domestic Power Banks industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 80% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have a low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Portable Power Bank industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The production of Portable Power Bank is about 682599 K Units in 2015.

China is the largest supplier of Portable Power Bank, with a production market share of nearly 40.36% and a sales market share of nearly 35.21% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while the China region also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe, with the production market share of 24.38% and sales market share of 23.06% in 2015. North America is another important market of Portable Power Bank, enjoying an 18.92% production market share and 21.72% sales market share in 2015.

Portable Power Bank is used in smartphones, tablets, and Media Devices. Report data showed that 52.77% of the Portable Power Bank market demand in smartphones, 21.70% in tablets, and 25.53% in Media Devices in 2015.

There are mainly four kinds of Portable Power Bank, which the battery capacity range from 2000 mAh to more than 20000 mAh.

The Portable Power Bank market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Portable Power Bank Market based on Types are:

Up To 10000 mAh

10001 – 15000 mAh

Above 15000 mAh

Based on Application, the Global Portable Power Bank Market is Segmented into:

Smartphone

Tablet

Media Device

Regions are covered By Portable Power Bank Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Portable Power Bank Market

-Changing the Portable Power Bank market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Portable Power Bank market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Portable Power Bank Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

