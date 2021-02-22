Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Alpek SAB de CV, China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is expected to register a significant growth, an estimated CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied include growing food and beverage industry, increase in PET collection and recycling rates in Europe, and demand for sustainable and recyclable materials. Stringent regulations regarding the usage of PET and increasing usage of substitute products, such as high-density polyethylene, are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Alpek SAB de CV, China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Hengli Group Co. Ltd, Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, JBF Industries Ltd, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Lotte Chemical Corporation, OCTAL, Reliance Industries Ltd, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Sinopec Group, Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd

Inquire here to avail discount on this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391362/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Mode=21

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Market Detailed Analysis:

Increasing Demand for PET Bottles

PET bottles are also recycled for various purposes. For example, they are used in solar water disinfection in developing nations, in which empty PET bottles are filled with water and left in the sun to allow disinfection by ultraviolet radiation. PET is useful for this purpose because many other materials (including window glass) that are transparent to visible light are opaque to ultraviolet radiation.

Another niche application of PET bottles is as an Eco-Bricks in the developing countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. According to Indian Journal of Science and Technology, the PET bottles filled with sand, soil, fly-ash or any other material like a household plastic waste when well compacted can be used as a building material replacing traditional bricks. The strength parameters of filled plastic bottles are on a higher end as compared to traditional bricks. The eco-bricks are light in weight and possess the same thermal properties as of traditional bricks. The eco-bricks have high sound reduction index as compared to concrete blocks. Eco-bricks also do not permit light to pass through then as when seen by naked eyes.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391362/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

The global PET market is a consolidated market, where the top 5 players account for about 50% of the global PET production. The major players in the market include Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Alpek SAB de CV, Sinopec Group, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, and Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (2020-2025)

─Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2015)

─Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis by Application

─Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com