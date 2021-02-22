Polybutadiene Market See New Growth Cycle, Covid-19 update, Research Reveals Emerging Market Players Outlook| Keyplayers : China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, JSR Corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd., Lanxess AG, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

(FEB 2021) Polaris Market Research recently released a report on the Polybutadiene market, titled as “Polybutadiene Market by Company, Region, Type and Application, Forecast for 2026.” The report provides in-depth knowledge about Polybutadiene Industry in various applications, types and regions/countries. The report covers all the trends and technologies that play an important role in the growth of the Polybutadiene market throughout the forecast period.

The report focuses on market size, share, growth, emerging trends and market field analysis. The research also includes a comprehensive analysis of various market factors, including market drivers, constraints, trends, risks and common opportunities in the market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Polybutadiene market, which can help market participants design strategies and improve the profitability of their businesses.

The report uses statistical surveys for SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, predictive analysis and real-time analysis.

Manufacturers covered in this report are:

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, JSR Corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd., Lanxess AG, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, UBE Industries Ltd., Synthos S.A, Evonik Industries

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Market Segmentation:

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global polybutadiene market is segmented by product type, end-use, and region

Polybutadiene Product Type Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026) Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

Polybutadiene End-Use Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026) Automotive Chemical Industrial Others



The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, and others) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, Poland, Russia)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand) The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

Research methodology

In order to infer the market size, the report considered various aspects on the basis of secondary research. In addition, data points such as product segmentation and market segmentation are also divided by end use. It also incorporates the qualitative opinions of key interviewees to arrive at an appropriate market estimate. The forecast provided in the report assesses the total revenue generated by the Polybutadiene market and the expected revenue contribution.

When formulating market forecasts, the report will determine the size of the current market, which is the basis for predicting the formation of the market in the near future. Market Insights triangulates data through different analysis based on supply side, demand side and other dynamics. The report not only provides CAGR forecasts, but also analyzes the market based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and determine the right opportunities.

