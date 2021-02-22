Phycocyanin Market Analysis Report, Recent Trends, Application Development Potential & Regional Analysis by 2027

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Phycocyanin Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Key players in the market are: Cyanotech Corporation, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DIC CORPORATION, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd., Scottish Bioenergy Cooperative Ventures Limited, GNT Group B.V., Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co.,Ltd, Parry Nutraceuticals, NATUREX, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., DDW The Color House, Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co.,Ltd, NutraCulture, Japan Algae Co., Ltd, others

Region-based analysis of the Phycocyanin Industry market:

– The Phycocyanin Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Phycocyanin is a type of light-based protein pigment generally derived/extracted from algae of different variants such as blue-green and red algae. These pigments are majorly used as a food colorant/additive in a variety of applications such as confectionaries, beverages, bakery and various others. These pigments are also highly beneficial and useful in a number of biotechnology applications such as fluorescent reagents, probes and tracers amongst others.

Enhanced consumption rate for natural ingredients over artificial ingredients from the food manufacturing and development segments, this shift of consumer preference is one of the major driving factors for phycocyanin market in the above mentioned forecasted period. Improvements in the awareness levels of consumers regarding the wide range of benefits of natural ingredients and products along with the customized, patented production process of these ingredients to ensure consistent supply of pigments without any effect from the seasonal variations are acting as growth drivers for phycocyanin market.

Concerns for the environment and the vulnerable/fluctuating nature of the environment resulting in variations of demand and supply of these pigments are one of the major restrictive factors of phycocyanin market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Phycocyanin Market Scope and Market Size

Phycocyanin market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, grade and applications. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of nature, the phycocyanin market is segmented into organic and conventional.

Based on form, phycocyanin market is segmented as powder and liquid.

Phycocyanin market has been segmented on the basis of grade into phycocyanin E18, phycocyanin E25 and phycocyanin E3.0.

Phycocyanin market is also segmented into food & beverages, nutraceutical, animal feed, medicines/pharmaceutical, biotechnology, cosmetics & personal care, aquaculture and others on the basis of applications. Food & beverages is sub-segmented into confectionaries, beverages, dairy products, bakery products, baby food formula and others. Cosmetics & personal care are sub-segmented into face creams, moisturizers & lotions, lipsticks, eye liners, eye shadow, soaps and body wash.

In August 2019, Scottish Bioenergy Cooperative Ventures Limited announced that they had developed a patented method for the enhancement of phycocyanin volume in spirulina, with this innovation helping develop a more cost-effective alternative for various food applications. The patented method involves development of enhanced amount of phycocyanain developed from the company’s custom spirulina algae.

In March 2019, NATUREX announced the launch of their “Ultimate Spirulina” product range on the back of their expansion of production capacity for spirulina which will reportedly triple the production of spirulina from the facility located at Avignon, France. The company exhibited their latest product launch during the Expo West held from 7th-9th March, 2019 at Anaheim, California, United States.

