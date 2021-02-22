Philippines Foodservice Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Jollibee Foods Corporation, McDonald’s, Starbucks Coffee Company, Domino’s Pizza

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Philippines Foodservice including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Philippines Foodservice investments from 2020 till 2023.

Philippines foodservice market is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– With a strong economic performance in recent years and the increase in the number of foodservice establishments, the sales in the Philippines foodservice market continued to increase. Moreover, establishments increased due to a rise in the frequency of eating out influenced by the growing affluence, increasingly busy lifestyles, the desire for convenience and the entry of several international brands in the Philippines foodservice industry.

– The foodservice market in Philippines is highly driven by the rise in value-conscious consumers willing to try new restaurants with a wide range of menu options including interesting international and local cuisines, which also cater to an increasingly busy lifestyle, will likely find favor in this market going forward.

Philippines foodservice market offers the services provided by full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Jollibee Foods Corporation, McDonald’s, Starbucks Coffee Company, Domino’s Pizza, Inc, Yum! Brands RSC, Max’s Restaurant, Shakey’s Pizza USA, Chowing

Market Overview

Increased Food Imports From the United States

The increasing urbanization, changing consumer behavior and millennials preference towards eating out has majorly benefitted the food service sector of the country. Many foreign players are eyeing on this potential country and strategizing to boost market penetration by increasing the exports to the country. Philippines remains the largest market for consumer-oriented food and beverage exports from the U.S. to supplement the foodservice sector. A report published by USDA stated that products such as Condiments & Sauces, Processed Vegetables, Chocolate & Cocoa Products experienced a considerable growth rate.

Self-Service Restaurants Hold the Major Share in the Market

Philippines foodservice market is highly dominated by independent restaurants. However, chained restaurants are expected to grow at a faster pace. Self-service restaurants in the Philippines are more appealing to the mass consumers for its rich choices of dishes at competitive pricing among the chained restaurants. Key chained restaurants which are self-service restaurants in the country include Golden Arches Dev Corp (with the McDonalds brand), Yum! Brands, (Pizza Hut and KFC), Maxs Group, and Shakeys.Economies of scale are thus, an important factor of profit margin for players, especially in the foodservice market. The quick-service restaurants and foreign food chains such as McDonald’s, Yum are gaining prevalence owing to the preferences of the growing millennial.

Key Developments in Foodservice Market

The Foodservice market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market have been focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Philippines and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Philippines Foodservice Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

