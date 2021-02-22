PET Foam Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Armacell International SA, 3A Composites, Gurit Holding and more.

Global PET Foam Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The PET foam market is projected to grow from USD 316 million in 2020 to USD 448 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Low-density PET foam is considered an ideal solution for various end-use industries including transportation, wind energy, building & construction, and packaging, owing to its lightweight and excellent chemical and electrical resistance. Thus, the wide application of low-density PET foam and its superior qualities compared to the other core materials is driving the segment.

The wind energy application segment dominated the PET foam market, in terms of volume and value, in 2020. PET foam is extensively used in wind blades owing to its advantageous properties. For instance, PET foam offers excellent stiffness, fatigue, and strength-to-weight ratio. This lightweight structure plays an important role in the manufacturing of wind blades, helping in the manufacture of larger and more efficient rotor blades.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the PET foam market owing to the increasing investments and infrastructural projects undertaken by the region’s emerging economies, such as China and India. Further, the growing demand of PET foam from the wind energy, marine, and packaging end-use industries in China, India, Japan, and Australia is driving the market growth of PET foam in the region.

#Key Players- Armacell International SA (Luxembourg), 3A Composites (Switzerland), Gurit Holding (Switzerland), DIAB Group (Sweden), Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd (China), Sekisui Plastics (Japan), Petro Polymer Shargh (Iran), and Carbon-Core Corp. (US).

