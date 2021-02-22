Pet Care E-commerce Market shoots at USD 54.95 Bn by 2028 with Amazon, Walmart, Chewy, Petco Animal Supplies, PETstock

Pet Care E-commerce Market is expected to reach at USD 54.95 Billion growing at a CAGR of +11% from 2021 to 2028.

Pet care e-commerce primarily consists of pet care services, such as boarding, grooming and training. This includes animal shelters, obedience training services, guard dog training services, pet boarding and animal grooming services.

Pet care e-commerce market is segmented on the basis of animal type, and type. Pet care e-commerce market has also been segmented based on the type into pet care products, pet food, services, and others. Pet care products have been further segmented into veterinary care products, and supplies/OTC medications.

In 2019, $95.7 billion was spent on our pets in the U.S. The US pet care services industry includes about 18,500 establishments (single-location companies and multi-location companies) with combined annual revenue of about $5 billion.

It has been observed that dogs and cats are the preferred pets amongst various others therefore the sale of online products such as dog collar, car seat protectors have gained popularity. Bird cage, cage liners, food and water bowl etc. are in high demand for small animals such as birds. These products can be purchased irrespective of public holidays, weather conditions and closing times. This growing inclination for online shopping has increased the growth for pet care e-commerce market.

Key Players: Amazon.com, Walmart, Chewy.com, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., Groomers Delight, PETstock. PetSmart Inc., PetMed Express, Inc., TABcom LLC, BarkBox.

The report introduced the basics of market, definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, industry policies and plans, product specifications, processes, cost structures and then on. Then it analyze the world’s main region and market conditions, including the merchandise price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, demand and growth rate of industry. This report introduced with SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Pet Care E-commerce Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Pet Care E-commerce market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Animal Type Outlook

Canine

Feline

Others

Product Outlook

Pet Grooming Products

Pet Food

Medications (OTC/Supplies)

Others

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Pet Care E-commerce is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

