Pelvic Floor Exerciser Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2020-2030

Pelvic Floor Exerciser: Introduction

Pelvic floor exerciser is a nonsurgical process that activates the nerves and muscle mechanism of the pelvic floor. This is frequently prescribed to strengthen the neuromuscular mechanism of the pelvic floor for the treatment of urinary incontinence. The pelvic floor exerciser helps patients suffering from urinary incontinence regain control over their bladder muscle and the muscles around it.

Pelvic floor exerciser involves controlled electrical or magnetic stimulation with non-implantable stimulators to the nerves of the pelvic floor and bladder. Electrodes are placed around the gonads and the rectum, or around the anus. The frequency and amplitude of the stimulating pulses, their duration, the number of treatments per day, and the overall duration of the treatment cycle depend on the type and severity of the incontinence. Pelvic floor exercises the precise muscles involved in the excretion of urine; hence, no surgery is required and patient participation is also kept to a minimum.

Key Drivers of Global Pelvic Floor Exerciser Market

Weakening of the pelvis floor muscles, menopause, obesity, constipation, urinary tract infections, and alcoholism are major causes of urinary incontinence. Increase in prevalence of these conditions coupled with a rise in the global geriatric population, is a major driver of the global pelvic floor exerciser market.

Increase in healthcare awareness among patients and healthcare professionals in developing countries is also driving the market of global pelvic floor exerciser market

According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, in 2012, approximately 13 million adult women and 6 million adult males above the age of 40 years were suffering from urinary incontinence in the U.S. alone. The U.K. health data suggests that 4 in 100 adult males and 1 in 5 adult women suffers from this disorder. According to the Canadian Incontinence Foundation, 3.3 million people in Canada above the age of 40 years, equating about 10% of the total population, suffer from some kind of urinary incontinence. This has led to government agencies supporting pelvic floor exerciser, which is likely to lead to better reimbursement options, which in turn is estimated to increase the demand in the next few years.

Electrical Devices Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of type, the global pelvic floor exerciser market can be divided into electrical and manual

The electric devices segment accounts for a major share due to the established popularity of these devices among clinicians and patients, while magnetic devices were introduced relatively recently and are yet to become widely popular

North America to Offer Significant Opportunities in Pelvic Floor Exerciser Market

In terms of region, the global pelvic floor exerciser market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Increase in incidence of urinary diseases and rise in urological surgeries performed in the region are expected to drive the market in North America

Several players operating in the current healthcare sector are gradually entering the global implantable pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices market, as the prevalence of urinary incontinence continues to increase worldwide

Key Players Operating in Global Pelvic Floor Exerciser Market

The global pelvic floor exerciser market is highly fragmented, with the presence of international and local players. Key players operating in the global pelvic floor exerciser market are:

Liberty

Athena

Active Life Technologies

Mediwatch

Atlantic Therapeutics

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

The Prometheus Group

Shenzhen XFT Medical Limited

KayCo 2 Ltd.

Zynex Medical

Global Pelvic Floor Exerciser Market: Research Scope

Global Pelvic Floor Exerciser Market, by Type

Electric

Manual

