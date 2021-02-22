[PDF] V2X Communication Market: The Secret History And Future Growth

A new business intelligence report released by CMI with Global V2X Communication Market Report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Key manufacturers in the V2X Communication Market: Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tomtom NV, Savari Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Denso Corporation.

Section Analysis:

Business category action covers the two main types of goods and services, as well as end customers. Such segmentation allows for a granular view of the industry which is important to appreciate the finer complexities.

Competitive Landscape:

Economic environment explores emerging tactics which are used by different firms to improve competition and sustain their market share. The research study covers techniques such as product growth, emerging technology, mergers and acquisitions, and joint partnerships. This will help the reader understand the fast-growing patterns.

V2X Communication Market Taxonomy:

On basis of the component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of the communication type, the market is segmented into:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

On basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

On basis of the Application, the market is segmented into:

Fleet Management

Intelligent Traffic System

Parking Management System

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

On basis of the Technology, the market is segmented into:

Dedicated Short-range Communications (DSRC)

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

