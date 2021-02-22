Organ Preservation Market thriving at USD 284 Mn by 2021-2028| Key Players- XVIVO Perfusion AB, Paragonix Technologies

Global Organ Preservation Market is projected to thrive at USD +284 million at a CAGR of +6% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Organ preservation is that the supply route for organ transplantation. Currently, the liver, pancreas, and kidney are often successfully preserved for up to 2 days by flushing the organs with the organ preservation solution and storing them at hypothermia. Until relatively recently, the first solution used for cold-storage preservation of the kidneys was Euro-Collins solution. Its formulation provides a hyperosmolar environment with an intracellular electrolyte composition intended to scale back cellular swelling.

Simple static cold storage (SCS) is the main method for static storage, while hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP) and other perfusion-based methods such as normothermic machine perfusion and oxygen persufflation comprise the methods for dynamic preservation.

UW solution is the most common cold storage solution in organ preservation. It was initially developed as a preservation solution for pancreas transplantation18, but has been widely used in preserving different kinds of organs, including the kidney, liver, and small bowel.

Key Players of Global Organ Preservation Market:

XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Paragonix Technologies (US), Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH (Germany) are the leading players in the organ preservation market.

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Global Organ Preservation Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report.

Global Organ Preservation market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Organ preservation market, by Solution

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Others (Celsior & Euro-Collins)

Organ preservation market, by technique

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Organ preservation market, by organ type

Kidneys

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others (Intestine & Pancreas)

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Global Organ Preservation is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

